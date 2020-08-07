The United States would say that international arms control agreements deter war and preserve our national security. Russia and China might have a different take on it. Why negotiate with U.S. forces when we can sit back and see them destroy themselves from within?
Headlines about President Donald Trump talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possible extension of the START 3 treaty and the possibility of bringing China into the negotiations; the possible violation of the Space Treaty by Russia as it tests an antisatellite weapon; China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea and a host of other threats; or the continued march of North Korea and Iran in the development of nuclear weapons take a back seat to pandemic data, protests that get hijacked by violent activists backed by millions of dollars from hidden sources and the latest Twitter feed by a political candidate.
Although there might be little appetite to enter into negotiations with the U.S. until after the November elections, the current situation is critical in terms of national security. Good treaties, ones that contain provisions for adequate verification of compliance, are in our national interest, but the road to those treaties nearly is as important as the treaties themselves. There’s no treaty that wasn’t preceded by talks at the table.
This is where the parties discover what is in the common interest, what’s negotiable and what is not, while the talks themselves provide a calming environment to what could be an explosive situation. However, we are in an entirely different negotiating environment today than in the 1960s and ’70s. Whereas it was sufficient for the two superpowers, the U.S. and the USSR, to settle on numbers of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that were in fixed sites, making compliance easy to verify, we now are talking about complex systems, easily hidden, requiring invasive means of compliance verification.
Additionally, it no longer is a problem to be settled by two nations. There are at least seven nuclear capable nations and two more — North Korea and Iran — that are striving to join the group. What slim hope that the denuclearization of North Korea could become a reality seemed to be dashed by the apparent ill health of Kim Jong Un and the rise in influence of his sister, Kim Yo Jong. Meanwhile, Iran continues its march to a nuclear weapon capability, and it seems unlikely that the European members of the treaty will do anything about it. Such a disturbing picture leads to the natural question: What do we do about it?
Sunday will mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, the second and last use of a nuclear bomb. The possession of a nuclear arsenal of weapons, the triad of bombers, submarines and missiles, continues to be a deterrent against war, but actions are needed to preserve the peace in a changing world.
David Von Drehle writes, “I worry that the United States has come to take survival for granted.” He argues that we are not about to abolish nuclear weapons any time soon and that we must learn to live with them. Living with them doesn’t mean we shouldn’t control them.
Attempts have been made to bring China into talks with Russia and the U.S., but that is far less than what is needed in my opinion; a worldwide set of negotiations is needed to reduce the likelihood that any nation will develop a nuclear weapons capability while those current nuclear states shelve plans to develop new systems. Although these talks could take place under the auspice of the United Nations, it might be best if they are organized separately, and the United States should take the lead.
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Bob Gates writes about the “symphony of power” in his book, “Exercise of Power.” Bringing together the elements of this symphony — diplomatic, economic, military and whatever else is useful — needs to begin now.
