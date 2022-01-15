John A. Ragosta column: A nod to religious freedom and American diversity

Sunday is Religious Freedom Day, celebrating the adoption of Thomas Jefferson’s Statute for Religious Freedom and his vision for religious liberty, a vision that stands in sharp opposition to recent efforts to divide Americans.
Jefferson had multiple reasons to support religious freedom. It was a natural right; government had no authority to deny it. People had to make their own religious commitments — not dictated, prohibited or even encouraged by government; “religion is a matter which lies solely between Man and his God,” Jefferson said.
But on Religious Freedom Day, it is especially important to think about the political reasons why Jefferson believed religious freedom — including a strict separation of church and state — was a foundation for the United States.
Religious persecution had been a scourge throughout history; Jefferson was disgusted that “oceans of human blood have been spilt, & whole regions of the earth have been desolated...” by religious persecution. His trusted lieutenant, James Madison, opposed any government support even of all Christian religions because “torrents of blood have been spilt in the world in vain attempts of the secular arm to extinguish religious discord, by proscribing all differences in religious opinion.”
Jefferson and Madison knew that while the “old world” had drowned in blood from religious persecution, Americans shared in the wild frenzy. In their home state, before the American Revolution, not only were all Virginians (including Presbyterians, Baptists, Quakers) taxed to support the Anglican Church; over time, dissenters were persecuted, their ministers chased with hounds, shot at, prayer meetings dispersed by men on horseback with whips or by hornets’ nests. More than half of Virginia’s Baptist ministers were jailed before the Revolution for preaching without a license or on trumped-up charges of disturbing the peace, a “diabolical Hell conceived” persecution, Madison wrote. Other colonies joined in religious persecution, in several cases to death.
While religious persecutions had painted Europe with blood, Jefferson was well-aware the same could happen here, especially if government continued to take sides in religious disputes.
Jefferson understood that the United States would be an enormously diverse nation in which religious discrimination, especially government favoritism for one religion or another, would tear the nation’s fabric. What made this particularly dangerous was that, even at its birth, our nation was multiethnic, multiracial, multicultural, multireligious ... Jefferson saw that this would increasingly be so, insisting religious freedom be applied equally to “the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan, the Hindoo and infidel of every denomination.”
Now, there were not a lot of Hindus in 18th-century Virginia, but Jefferson understood that America, over time, would be peopled from around the world, and that religious freedom had to apply to everyone. Efforts to enforce or even use governmental power to encourage religious uniformity would backfire. (While Jefferson, alas, did not anticipate multiracial citizenship, his declaration that “all men are created equal” played an important role in that essential development.)
Broad religious freedom could not only prevent our shores from being washed by persecution’s oceans of blood, but Jefferson saw American diversity as a great strength. In religion, “divided we stand, united we fall.” In his first inaugural address, he explained that what made the United States among the strongest nations in the world was not any homogeneity, but that all Americans would share in the rights, responsibilities, and benefits of a nation based on democratic principles and freedom. As a result, when the nation was attacked or faced foreign interference, citizens “would fly to the standard of the law, and would meet invasions of the public order as his own personal concern.”
It is no coincidence that Jefferson was a member of the small committee that adopted the motto “E Pluribus Unum” — “out of many, one.” Like strands of a rope that, alone, are weak, the united peoples of America, in all their diversity, are very strong.
Today, efforts to divide us along lines of religion, race, culture and language are buffeting Americans. Such efforts seek to weaken the nation, to interfere with the strength from “E Pluribus Unum.” Religious Freedom Day is a good opportunity to remember that American religious freedom exists in part because of Jefferson’s recognition that our diversity is our strength.
John Ragosta is a historian at the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello, a fellow at Virginia Humanities and author of “Religious Freedom: Jefferson’s Legacy, America’s Creed.”
Contact him at: jaragosta@comcast.net