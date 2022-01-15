John A. Ragosta column: A nod to religious freedom and American diversity

While religious persecutions had painted Europe with blood, Jefferson was well-aware the same could happen here, especially if government continued to take sides in religious disputes.

Jefferson understood that the United States would be an enormously diverse nation in which religious discrimination, especially government favoritism for one religion or another, would tear the nation’s fabric. What made this particularly dangerous was that, even at its birth, our nation was multiethnic, multiracial, multicultural, multireligious ... Jefferson saw that this would increasingly be so, insisting religious freedom be applied equally to “the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan, the Hindoo and infidel of every denomination.”

Now, there were not a lot of Hindus in 18th-century Virginia, but Jefferson understood that America, over time, would be peopled from around the world, and that religious freedom had to apply to everyone. Efforts to enforce or even use governmental power to encourage religious uniformity would backfire. (While Jefferson, alas, did not anticipate multiracial citizenship, his declaration that “all men are created equal” played an important role in that essential development.)