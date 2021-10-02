John A. Ragosta column: What would Jefferson say about religious exemptions from vaccines?

But in a world where the vast majority of demands for exemptions from vaccine mandates come from politics, hoping to downplay COVID’s seriousness for political reasons, such exemptions should be carefully crafted. One report has 2,600 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department claiming a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate, a potentially dangerous situation.

When colleges or employers permit religious exemptions, they have a right to prevent abuse by those motivated by politics. While the courts have been extremely reluctant to question an individual’s claim of a religious belief, an employer might well ask whether someone had children vaccinated from childhood diseases or other evidence of a long-term, religious refusal to accept medical care. Disbelief in a vaccine’s efficacy and safety — in this case, based on misinformation — is not a religion.

The rising cacophony of claims for vaccine exemptions that invoke the nation’s founders or insist that mandates are “un-American” expose an even more fundamental rift in our society.