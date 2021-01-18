John A. Ragosta column: What would Patrick Henry say?

In the aftermath of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Eric Metaxas of Liberty University’s Falkirk Center angrily demanded, “Give me liberty, or give me death” when Twitter briefly suspended his account for repeating lies about the election.
For years, people have sought to justify opposition to government policies by invoking Patrick Henry’s famous call for “liberty or … death!” Even members of Congress have invoked the hazy memory of 1776 to justify opposition — even violent opposition — to the government, including opposition to election results that they do not like.
These efforts to rely on Henry (and the American Revolution) are based upon a gross misunderstanding of history and do a grave disservice to Henry’s memory.
The essence of Henry’s complaint against British tyranny during the American Revolution could be recited by every schoolchild: taxation without representation.
It was not that Henry (and other patriots) simply were opposed to taxes on tea; in fact, the Tea Act that caused the Boston Tea Party actually lowered the tax (although it made it more likely that smugglers would be stopped). The tyranny over which the founders revolted was not government regulation or taxation, but government regulation and taxation over which Americans had no say.
Henry made the same point in his first famous law case, the Parson’s Cause, when he objected to the king — through his council — overturning a law passed by the Virginia legislature.
The Virginia House of Burgesses had adopted a law regulating the price of tobacco to address an economic crisis. But Henry was not complaining that economic regulation by the government violated his “liberty;” quite the contrary.
The problem was that the king’s council, sitting thousands of miles away, “disallow[ed]” a local “law of general utility” adopted by the people’s elected representatives. When the local clergy supported the king’s actions, they became “enemies of the community.”
The patriots of ’76 did not defend or embrace the idea that people could ignore the decisions of the elected majority in some wide-eyed quest for personal freedom; they would have viewed that as anarchy. Henry’s leading role in opposing ratification of the U.S. Constitution makes this clear.
Henry opposed ratification because he feared that the Constitution would create a government that was too powerful and distant from the people. He led Virginia’s antifederalists as they mightily worked in June 1788 to block ratification, but he lost.
At the time, even after ratification, some wanted to continue to oppose operation of the new government, to undermine its authority. Henry put a stop to that, telling supporters that “[t]he question had been fully discussed and settled, and, that as true and faithful republicans, they had better go home!”
While they had opposed formation of the new government, “[t]hey should cherish it, and give it fair play.” While he advocated significant changes to the Constitution, those changes had to be made in “a constitutional way.”
In 1799, facing a political crisis that threatened the union, when people openly were discussing secession, Henry heeded a call from the retired George Washington to come out of retirement to defend the Constitution that he had opposed.
In his final political speech, at Charlotte Court House on March 4, 1799, he warned his fellow citizens that even when they were opposed to the laws and the federal government seemed too powerful, they must go to the ballot box and seek change in a constitutional way.
His final warning was chilling, and should be to us: If people could not abide by the decisions of their elected officials, or take their complaints to the ballot box or to court, “you may bid adieu forever to representative government. You can never exchange the present government but for a monarchy.”
Henry pled with his audience “[u]nited we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”
Henry understood what it meant to support a government even when he disagreed with some of its policies. The ballot box was the only remedy that could prevent the rise of a tyrant.
Of course, as others have pointed out, complaints about Twitter suspending accounts that incite violence and propagate lies about the election ignore the fact that Twitter is a private corporation. While the government is prohibited from violating free speech rights, private companies are not required to permit their facilities to be used to promote violence.
Beyond that, however, the invocation of the American Revolution, and particularly Patrick Henry’s stirring call for “liberty or … death” in opposition to the election are not only historically misplaced, but dangerous.
American patriots were not simply complaining about not getting their way — the type of narcissistic whining that has defined the White House since the election — but not having a choice in their government.
We had that voice in November when more than 150 million Americans voted in the national election. While claims of fraud were made (many of them made up from whole cloth), state and federal officials (many of them Republican) and scores of court cases across the land found that there was no significant fraud and no reason to doubt the result of the election.
Henry would be disgusted by those who claim the appellation of “patriot” while seeking to undermine the result of that election.
John Ragosta, Ph.D. is author of "Patrick Henry: Proclaiming a Revolution" and the forthcoming "Patrick Henry Challenges Thomas Jefferson."