John A. Ragosta column: What would Patrick Henry say?

While they had opposed formation of the new government, “[t]hey should cherish it, and give it fair play.” While he advocated significant changes to the Constitution, those changes had to be made in “a constitutional way.”

In 1799, facing a political crisis that threatened the union, when people openly were discussing secession, Henry heeded a call from the retired George Washington to come out of retirement to defend the Constitution that he had opposed.

In his final political speech, at Charlotte Court House on March 4, 1799, he warned his fellow citizens that even when they were opposed to the laws and the federal government seemed too powerful, they must go to the ballot box and seek change in a constitutional way.

His final warning was chilling, and should be to us: If people could not abide by the decisions of their elected officials, or take their complaints to the ballot box or to court, “you may bid adieu forever to representative government. You can never exchange the present government but for a monarchy.”

Henry pled with his audience “[u]nited we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”