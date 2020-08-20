John Accordino column: We can bridge the urban-rural divide

Among America’s pressing tensions and conflicts, the so-called urban-rural divide is one that we must not ignore. Characterized by divergent social and political attitudes, this divide found expression in the presidential election of 2016, in which Hillary Clinton carried almost every major metropolitan area and Donald Trump carried most of the rest of the nation, particularly rural areas.
Divergent economic circumstances help, in part, to explain these results. Over the past 40 years, the twin forces of automation and globalization slashed employment in the rural mainstays of agriculture, manufacturing and mining, leading to the outmigration of younger workers, a loss of many retail and services businesses, and local government fiscal stress. Rural poverty rates among all races are considerably higher than those in urban areas. At the same time, metropolitan economies expanded, as jobs in information technology, finance, communication, health care, and business and consumer services multiplied. Growth is preferable to decline, yet metro expansion also brought congestion and sprawl, spiking housing costs and growing income disparities.
This is unhealthy for our economy, our politics and our society. Fortunately, we can fix it. And as detailed in the current issue of the journal State and Local Government Review, many states and localities are working to do just that. For example, we know that internet connectivity is vital for a normal life in the 21st century and certainly for economic revitalization. Telecommuting is impossible without it. Yet at least 12% of U.S. households — mostly in rural areas — have no internet access. According to Pew Research, 58% of rural residents find internet service to be a major or minor problem. And at least half of U.S. counties have internet speeds less than the current standard of 25/3 (25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload). To confront this, Minnesota launched a digital inclusiveness program in 2008 that brought broadband of 25/3 to 93% of households and businesses by 2018; it’s on track to achieve universal statewide access of 100/20 Mbps by 2026.
But broadband is not enough. Many low-wealth persons lack the equipment and skills to make productive use of the internet. Portland, Ore.’s award-winning Digital Equity Action Plan empowers community partners to identify needs that the city meets through digital literacy training, free laptops and digital economy job leads for disadvantaged persons.
Telehealth often is mentioned as a solution for rural areas, where annual hospital closures number in the double-digits, where there are far fewer general practitioners and specialists per capita, and where travel times are longer and costs are higher than in urban areas. But technical, financial, health-system and social barriers — in addition to the lack of internet — prevent many persons from using telehealth. Massachusetts and New Jersey have removed some financial barriers, and emergency measures taken by the federal government and insurance companies in response to COVID-19 have removed others. Making these measures permanent could move the needle on telehealth.
Other regions are taking steps to bring urban and rural economies closer together, strengthening business ties and building new ones so an entire region can prosper. Both rural and urban areas have assets and strengths that can improve regional economic performance, but stronger connections are required to bring this about. The Sacramento Area Council of Governments’ (SACOG) Rural-Urban Connections Strategy identifies and strengthens these linkages. For example, by studying all businesses in the AgBiotechnology industry across its urban and rural areas, SACOG was able to understand the industry’s growth potential and to identify strategic investments to help it get there.
Since 2018, our own Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity has been helping urban and rural communities build collaborative partnerships for economic development. And Virginia Tech is leading Vibrant Virginia, a multiuniversity effort to identify and encourage urban-rural linkages throughout the commonwealth.
Other states are integrating workforce development policy with business needs and providing patient capital with technical assistance to revitalize low-wealth rural communities. In short, states and localities have crafted and road-tested models to shore up infrastructure, advance inclusiveness and strengthen economic linkages to create regions of shared prosperity.
But it’s not enough. Recalling U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis’ notion of the states as laboratories of democracy, it’s now time for the federal government to replicate and scale up successful models, provide flexible assistance so regions can devise solutions sensitive to their needs, and remove federal policy siloes that undermine state and local efforts. And it must enact, and work with states and localities to implement, a national digital infrastructure and inclusion policy, to give all communities — urban and rural — a chance to prosper together in our 21st-century economy.
John Accordino, Ph.D, is a professor of planning at Virginia Commonwealth University and guest editor of the special issue of State and Local Government Review on “The Urban-Rural Divide.” Contact him at: jaccordi@vcu.edu