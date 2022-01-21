John B. Wood column: Virginia must improve K-12 cybersecurity to protect students, educators

Over the past few years, an increasing number of school systems across the United States have been hacked. In Virginia, school divisions in Fairfax, New Kent, Spotsylvania and Smyth counties, as well as the cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake, all have reportedly been victimized by bad actors in cyberspace, and there are likely many more.
The reality is Virginia’s entire K-12 sector is under constant attack, and these attacks only will continue to increase. Moreover, these attacks are rapidly evolving to circumvent whatever cyberdefenses local school officials may erect. Most local school systems simply do not have sufficient resources, tools or expertise to respond quickly to these changing threat vectors.
Magnifying that risk is how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way schools operate. Even after our children returned to the classroom, school systems have continued to make greater use of online interaction and learning options. Based on my work in cybersecurity over the past 30 years, there is no question that this resultant exponential growth of attack vectors within the school environment will be irresistible to hackers at home and around the world.
Make no mistake: The damage from a successful cyberattack on our K-12 systems is very real. An attack will disrupt the education of students and will have financial costs to taxpayers in the form of ransom payments, remediation costs and increased insurance premiums. Most important of all is the enormous and long-term harm to our students and school employees that comes from the theft of personally identifiable information.
As the General Assembly returns this month, it must address the growing vulnerability of the commonwealth’s K-12 school systems to ransomware, distributed denial of service and other forms of cyberattacks. We can’t simply wait for, or depend on, the federal government to bail us out; public education and our students’ physical and digital safety primarily are state and local responsibilities. The General Assembly and new Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who recently suggested Virginia needs to devote more resources to cybersecurity — should join forces with educators and the law enforcement community to help local school divisions meet these challenges, and keep our children and our educators safe.
A few years back, before the new challenges posed by remote education, I served on the Virginia Commission on Cybersecurity. We spent considerable time studying a number of issues then facing the commonwealth and ultimately made some substantial recommendations, most of which were swiftly acted upon by the General Assembly. So I know from experience that lawmakers can work in a bipartisan fashion, in tandem with the new governor and his administration, to address these critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities and protect Virginia’s students.
Bolstering cybersecurity to protect our children and their education must be viewed as a nonpartisan issue, one totally devoid of politics. Our children deserve as much from this General Assembly session.
John B. Wood is CEO and chairman of Telos Corporation. He is based in Ashburn. Contact him at: John.Wood@telos.com