John B. Wood column: Virginia must improve K-12 cybersecurity to protect students, educators

Over the past few years, an increasing number of school systems across the United States have been hacked. In Virginia, school divisions in Fairfax, New Kent, Spotsylvania and Smyth counties, as well as the cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake, all have reportedly been victimized by bad actors in cyberspace, and there are likely many more.

The reality is Virginia’s entire K-12 sector is under constant attack, and these attacks only will continue to increase. Moreover, these attacks are rapidly evolving to circumvent whatever cyberdefenses local school officials may erect. Most local school systems simply do not have sufficient resources, tools or expertise to respond quickly to these changing threat vectors.

Magnifying that risk is how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way schools operate. Even after our children returned to the classroom, school systems have continued to make greater use of online interaction and learning options. Based on my work in cybersecurity over the past 30 years, there is no question that this resultant exponential growth of attack vectors within the school environment will be irresistible to hackers at home and around the world.