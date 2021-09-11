John Bryan column: On National Grandparents Day, thoughts of Angelina, autism and a chance to chime in

... I’ve met around 200 autism grandparents, many via online support groups and some via the Richmond-based Autism Society of Central Virginia and the Faison Center where Angelina is enrolled. The grandparents range from live-in guardians to thousand-mile-distant occasional visitors. Their relationships with their children range from perfect to bad, with the large majority leaning toward the positive side. And the arcs of their personal and professional lives are all over the place.

But all of us have three things in common: the never-ending autism learning curve, a desire to help our grandchildren and a combination of hope and concern for their future.

Whoops — Angelina has disappeared. “Angelina,” I call out. I hear her signature pitty-pat steps down the hall, and she arrives with a broad smile. “Angelina! Your hair looks so pretty!” She beams as she twirls. “Did MeMe do those braids?” I ask. She nods. (JC’s skills are far better than mine; I can’t get Angelina to tolerate even one swipe of a hairbrush.)

Sunday, Sept. 12, is National Grandparents Day. President Jimmy Carter signed the legislation in 1978 for the purpose of recognizing and embracing the expertise and wisdom of grandparents. Angelina’s schools and therapists and medical workers all have welcomed my and JC’s involvement.