John Bryan column: The fight of the century

Communities everywhere bristled with intense arguments, and it was impossible to find an unbiased opinion. But during the following years, the polarization lessened and eventually disappeared — all coinciding with Ali’s own gradual abandonment of inflammatory speech. Might it be possible for former president Trump to likewise defuse today’s polarization?

Fourth, that 50-years-ago event taught us that it’s possible to be a good loser — even when the loser has bet everything on the event. There indeed was room for Ali to claim that The Fight was rigged, that it had been stolen.

The scorecards revealed that Ali had won 10 of the fight’s 15 rounds on at least one of the three judges’ scorecards. Half the crowd booed the result. But Ali’s words and actions eventually signaled agreement with the decision — an agreement for which he gained respect, even from those who had hated him.

If Trump were to embrace his loss, might that, as with Ali, attract a degree of respect from his detractors and an even greater respect from his base?

And finally, we learned that a soft-spoken winner can be productive and effective, and gain admiration from those who rooted against him.