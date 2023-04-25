As much as we Americans love our guns, we’re just not very good at using them.

Consider accidental gun deaths, as opposed to murders and suicides. They represent only a small fraction of the 40,000 plus who are killed by guns in the United States each year, but they’re particularly disheartening because they are so preventable. We’re surprisingly lax about securing our weapons at home or about goofing around with firearms that we think are unloaded. The victims are often children. About a thousand hunters get shot every year. Nothing about these facts suggests competence or responsible gun ownership.

Then there are the issues of marksmanship, judgment and fire discipline. We don’t know when to shoot and how much, and we’re not very good at hitting our targets.

It’s not hard to illustrate this point: Recently eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, fired 94 shots at a fleeing unarmed man, hitting their target, according to The Associated Press, only 46 times. Several years ago in Stockton, California, police fired 600 shots at several fleeing suspects, killing a hostage and endangering many bystanders.

In fact, a 2019 study of the Dallas Police Department found that officers hit their targets about 35% of the time. Another report from 1990 indicated that New York police hit only 23% of their targets. That may help explain why in 1999 four police officers took 41 shots to kill Amadou Diallo, an unarmed West African immigrant, in the vestibule of his apartment in the Bronx.

And these are trained police officers. Put untrained civilians into the mix, and marksmanship, judgment and fire discipline suffer. Just ask Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who made the mistake of pressing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City recently and was shot in the head and arm by a nervous homeowner.

There’s nothing exceptional about this incident. Even if you factor in the racial component, it exemplifies the sort of irresponsible gun usage that occurs every day in America.

The strange thing is that we think we’re really good with guns. We imagine that nearly anyone — even kids — can pick up a weapon and use it competently with little or no instruction or training.

Our nation suffers from the near-mythical status that firearms have achieved and from the delusion that when a crisis arises we’ll handle our weapons like they do in the movies. But in real life, even before the firing starts, the gun takes on a life of its own, and we regularly overestimate our ability to control it.

When the fear and adrenaline kick in, will you freeze like the law enforcement officers in Uvalde? Or will you empty your magazine as quickly as possible at anything that moves?

And are you certain that in the dark of night you’ll be able to sort out your anxiety sufficiently to discriminate between a home invader and a kid who made the mistake of ringing your doorbell? If you quickly and self-assuredly answer “yes” to any of these questions, you are dangerously overconfident.

You may assume that I wish to repeal the Second Amendment; I do not. For one thing, it’s probably never a good idea to tinker around with the Constitution. But, more importantly, the right to own a weapon to defend yourself should probably be thought of as a basic natural right that predates the Constitution.

But it’s delusionary to imagine that a gun policy adopted in 1791 to ensure that a limited group of men would have access to muzzle-loaded muskets in order to maintain a “well regulated militia” is sufficient to manage our 400 million American-owned weapons, all of which have a capacity to kill that the Founders could not have imagined.

In modern times the basic right to own a weapon requires more regulation. Until we raise the bar on who can own firearms and require serious training and demonstrated competence in marksmanship, fire discipline, judgment and mental stability, our guns will control us more than we’re able to control them. And thus the carnage will continue.

Close 01-25-1954 (cutline): A 250,000 gallon tank exploded at the Southern Fuel Oil Company on Ninth Street, leaving heavy fuel oil all over the place. 01-25-1954 (cutline): A 250,000 gallon tank exploded at the Southern Fuel Oil Company on Ninth Street, leaving heavy fuel oil all over the place. 01-25-1954 (cutline): A 250,000 gallon tank exploded at the Southern Fuel Oil Company on Ninth Street, leaving heavy fuel oil all over the place. 02-22-1971: In February 1971, a construction crew leveled the seven-story Everett Waddey Co. warehouse in downtown Richmond using dynamite. 02-22-1971: In February 1971, a construction crew leveled the seven-story Everett Waddey Co. warehouse in downtown Richmond using dynamite. 02-03-1986 (cutline): An explosion rocked a row of houses on Davis Avenue this morning and caused severe damange to this home at 21 S. Davis Ave. Gene Hayes, occupant of the house, reportedly was not injured. The blast about 6 a.m. knocked bricks from a back wall and caused a bulge in the brickwork. It also blew out front windows, police said. Fire officials were not sure today what caused the explosion and fire. The property is owned by Bennie Goode, who estimated damage at $25,000 to $30,000. 07-31-1986: In July 1986, five trailers of fireworks stored at Chelsea Plantation by a French company exploded yesterday in a series of blasts that could be heard four miles away in West Point, according to law enforcement and company officials. No one was injured. 01-30-1948: In January 1948, a gas explosion destroyed a five-family apartment complex in Gilpin Court. 11-04-1983 (cutline): Broken mannequins added a strange touch to the scene of the explosion. 11-04-1983 (cutine): Most of those injured in Broad Street blasts suffered cuts, abrasions, arm and leg injuries. 12-1-1981 (cutline): Smoke rises from the rubble of an apartment building that was rocked by an explosion today in Church Hill. Three adults and one child were reported injured in the blast that gutted the west side of the building at Mosby and R Streets. 11-04-1983: Firemen look up at smoke on second story of Wise building as others work on gas line. In May 1989, a transformer exploded under the sidewalk on the Fourth Street side of the Richmond Newspapers Inc. building downtown. The ensuing fireball charred two cars parked on the street and sent flames up the side of the building. No one was hurt in the nighttime explosion, and delivery of the next morning’s RTD (which was printed in the building) was only slightly delayed. In January 1958, an explosion at Merchants Ice & Cold Storage Co. at Sixth and Byrd streets in downtown Richmond killed seven people and shattered windows up to seven blocks away. Firefighters were quick to the scene but had to retreat as a cloud of ammonia, leaking from refrigeration equipment, hovered over the destruction (there was no fire). In December, a jury decided that the city was at fault, as evidence pointed to a leaking underground gas main. 