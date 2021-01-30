John D. Copenhaver Jr. column: A Christian case for abolition of the death penalty

The law demanded capital punishment for the woman caught in the act of adultery, but Jesus reminded her accusers of their own sins and he had mercy on her. These are not minor Biblical characters; these are key figures in the Hebrew Bible and New Testament. So, though a Biblical case can be made for the death penalty, I believe the case against it is stronger.

These denominations also believe it to be unjust. Space will not allow me to fully develop this argument but I will present it in outline:

1) It is unjust because death sentences almost are entirely reserved for the poor. Most of those facing capital charges cannot afford their own attorney and often are poorly represented.

2) The death penalty is unjust because there is ample evidence the death penalty is applied in a racist manner. In 1990, the U.S. General Accounting Office reported “a pattern of evidence indicating racial disparity in charging, sentencing, and imposition of the death penalty.”