John Dos Passos Coggin column: Tayloe Murphy, mentor to many, defined decency in politics

What it lacks in economic power it makes up for with rich oral tradition — stories told on the front porch or on a powerboat or at the fried chicken counter. Stories about big afternoon thunderstorms that break the summer heat, stinky polecats walking by during outdoor supper and the even deeper cultural isolation felt in the Northern Neck before the 1927 Downing Bridge connected the region to the rest of Virginia.

Tayloe embodied and exuded the Northern Neck’s culture and history. He loved people and seemed to know something about everyone he represented. He could recite Northern Neck family trees going back to the Revolutionary War. He regularly hosted large parties at his beloved King Copsico Farm on the Potomac River. He hunted fossils, sailed, and served on the boards of the Northern Neck Historical Society and the Menokin Foundation.

In political negotiation, Tayloe preferred to deal in honey rather than vinegar. He was a bridge-builder, never a political destroyer like so many of his peers and successors in government. He spoke in a soft, stately regional accent that is fast going extinct. His accent and his smile alone probably helped him negotiate, as they lowered the temperature of any room he entered. Despite his country façade, he was no rube. He knew reams of environmental regulations.