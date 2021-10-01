John Epling column: Catching up on routine immunizations is critical to keeping Virginia children healthy and back in school

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many Virginians to avoid or delay health care, including in-person doctor visits for things like routine immunizations. As a result, childhood vaccination rates in Virginia have plummeted below the levels needed to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

In Fairfax County, for example, the health department has seen an 83% drop in vaccination rates from infants up to children age 5 compared with the same period just one year ago — and this startling data is consistent in counties across the commonwealth.

Virginia children now are back in schools, some for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. To help protect our community from outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses — and to keep our kids safely in school — it is imperative for Virginia parents to talk with their children’s physicians about getting caught up on regular immunizations.

Immunizations are one of the greatest public health tools for combating the spread of infectious disease. Effective vaccines — and the herd immunity that benefits communities with high vaccination rates — have helped render common serious illnesses such as measles, polio and meningitis into rare events. This immunity, however, does not last without continued community vigilance and an ongoing focus on immunizations.