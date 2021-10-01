John Epling column: Catching up on routine immunizations is critical to keeping Virginia children healthy and back in school

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many Virginians to avoid or delay health care, including in-person doctor visits for things like routine immunizations. As a result, childhood vaccination rates in Virginia have plummeted below the levels needed to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.
In Fairfax County, for example, the health department has seen an 83% drop in vaccination rates from infants up to children age 5 compared with the same period just one year ago — and this startling data is consistent in counties across the commonwealth.
Virginia children now are back in schools, some for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. To help protect our community from outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses — and to keep our kids safely in school — it is imperative for Virginia parents to talk with their children’s physicians about getting caught up on regular immunizations.
Immunizations are one of the greatest public health tools for combating the spread of infectious disease. Effective vaccines — and the herd immunity that benefits communities with high vaccination rates — have helped render common serious illnesses such as measles, polio and meningitis into rare events. This immunity, however, does not last without continued community vigilance and an ongoing focus on immunizations.
The past 18 months of the pandemic disrupted both in-person learning and routine well-child visits for Virginia children; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 20% drop in childhood measles vaccinations. And the ongoing pandemic and the rise of the dangerous delta variant have seen spikes in COVID cases, with recent numbers reaching a five-month high.
We know that having certain vaccine-preventable illnesses, including pneumococcal disease, makes some populations more susceptible to COVID. We also know that our local hospitals, health care systems and clinics have been stretched to their limits and are not equipped to handle a simultaneous pandemic from another vaccine-preventable illness.
Virginia has more than 1.2 million students enrolled in public schools. Back-to-school season also marks the onset of flu season. Now that Virginia has relaxed some of its COVID precautions, and as Virginians resume having in-person gatherings, some public health experts are predicting a worse flu season than in recent years. We also know that infectious diseases such as influenza thrive when students are in close quarters such as classrooms.
Every Virginian has a role to play in keeping us safe from vaccine-preventable illnesses. Gov. Ralph Northam recently proclaimed Immunization Awareness Month to highlight the importance of routine immunizations. The General Assembly has done its part by passing laws that strengthen immunization requirements for school attendance and make better use of the statewide immunization registry.
In addition, Immunize VA, a statewide coalition of stakeholders representing medical, public health and nonprofit professionals, is hosting educational events for health care professionals and the general public to raise awareness about the importance of vaccines.
In order to keep our children in school — and to protect them from a broad range of vaccine-preventable illnesses — families should prioritize catching up on missed immunizations. I urge all Virginia parents to talk with their physicians about the most appropriate vaccine schedule for their families. Together, we can help prevent the next outbreak before it starts.
Dr. John Epling is a family physician in Roanoke and a member of the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians. Follow him on Twitter: @jwemd