John F. Preis column: Qualified immunity and government accountability

First, in focusing on their financial costs, cities and counties ignore another cost: the suffering of those abused by police. This is a real cost and if cities and counties don’t pick up the tab, victims will have pick it up instead. That’s patently unfair.

Imagine if you sue a hospital after a botched surgery and the hospital argues “we know we made a mistake, but if we have to pay for our mistakes, our costs will go up and we’ll just have to pass those costs on to other patients.” Does that seem fair to you?

Second, there is a way to control costs: better management. With good training and strong, ethical leadership, a department need not be subject to massive cost overruns. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Insurance companies that insure police departments — and thus who have a financial stake in reducing legal liability — have figured out how to improve officer conduct and thus lower financial claims against the departments.

It is common these days to consider the source when consuming media. I’m a liberal law professor, you might think, so of course I’m against qualified immunity. If so, then why are conservatives like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas against it as well? Or the libertarian Cato Institute?

Indeed, groups of all political stripes have been joining together to file “cross-ideological” briefs opposing qualified immunity. This is not a liberal versus conservative issue. It’s an issue of government accountability, and all of us can agree on that.