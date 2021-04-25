John Finnerty column: How schools are leading Virginia's solar revolution

Students and administrators at schools and universities across Virginia are reaping the benefits of solar energy, and it’s thanks to a combination of smart state policy and student activism. From K-12 schools to universities, the commonwealth’s education sector now is cleaner and greener.

The size and diversity of these projects is impressive. This past year, Richmond Public Schools launched a solar project with arrays at 10 elementary and high schools in the district, the largest educational project in the state. The renewable energy generated by the 2.9 megawatts (MW) of combined rooftop arrays is forecast to help stretch the district’s utility budgets over the next 20 years and provide a new platform for energy education.

The push for solar on the schools often comes from the students themselves, who are motivated to take action on climate change. In Augusta County, two high school students spearheaded an effort that led to a half-dozen Augusta County Public Schools buildings installing solar. The arrays now generate approximately 30% of the district’s power needs and will save the district money on its electricity cost for the entire life of the 20-year power purchase agreement.