John Hillen column: Don’t add elections to the eroding trust in American institutions

There is something much, much bigger at stake in this year’s presidential election certification than just knowing who is president. This bigger issue is preserving the republic, not the Republican or Democrat — and trusting in the system that delivered us one or the other.

The outcome America really needs is not a political one, although that will happen. It is a social one. We need a critical mass of the American public to believe that the election systems are — and will continue to be — trustworthy.

Public trust in institutions at every level of society is like social glue — it holds civilizations and societies together. Trust in American institutions steadily has been eroding for a number of years. Regular polls from Gallup, Pew Research Center and Edelman bear this out in painful trends.

Trust in the federal government? Down some 50% since the early 1960s and now hovering in the high teens. Congress is much worse, lingering in the low teens versus the past decade.

How about all those important disintermediating institutions that Alexis de Tocqueville reminded us were so important to a free, diverse and self-governed American society?