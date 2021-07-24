John Hillen column: Words matter: The responsibility of public rhetoric

Since there have been politicians or public officials, there has been irresponsible public rhetoric — damaging insults, lies, hyperbole, mischaracterization and so on. These can be particularly lurid in a vigorous democracy. Our free speech laws protect most of it, thankfully.
But does that mean politicians should indulge in it? Our current president and his immediate predecessor are renowned for their exaggerations, for instance — and not just during their presidencies, but throughout their careers.
Should we equate the alleged democratic menace from today’s policy debates about voting rules and regulations with the Civil War, as President Joe Biden said we should in a speech earlier this month?
One is a series of policy changes being undertaken (or not) by elected or appointed public officials about voting hours, absentee ballots, voter identification, polling place behaviors and so on. The other was a war that killed more Americans than all of our other wars combined, maimed many more (including my great-great grandfather at Cold Harbor) and caused untold suffering and misery for years. Moreover, if it ended inconclusively, it could have split the country into two republics for decades or longer.
One can understand the point the president was getting toward, and his passion about his policy position, but does the hyperbolic comparison help or hurt his cause? Or help create a strong civic society or democracy in general?
Former President Donald Trump, a legendary rhetorical fabulist, ushered in what essayist Lance Morrow called “a golden age of American exaggeration” characterized by “gaudy, reckless overstatement.” Trump called his China trade agreement “the biggest deal anywhere there is in the world by far” — except it wasn’t by any possible measurement.
Trump wrote in his 1987 bestseller, “The Art of the Deal,” that he likes to indulge in “truthful hyperbole — an innocent form of exaggeration, and a very effective form of promotion.” Trump’s attitude has an ancient pedigree, Roman rhetorician Quintilian tells us hyperbole can be an “appropriate” exaggeration of the truth.
Biden had much the same reputation throughout his long political career. Defending his style in 2008, he explained, “I exaggerate when I’m angry. ” This gives him the excuse of righteous indignation, itself a clever rhetorical device — the noble pardon. His press aide at the time said that Biden’s stretchers stemmed from his “authenticity.” Ah.
So, they have their reasons and their styles, and always have. But do rhetorical excesses help a functioning civil society and working democracy? Is it necessary to label the Jan. 6 mob assault on Capitol Hill a greater threat to America than the 9/11 attacks in order to examine the episode and learn from it? It’s a disservice to both the seriousness and different natures of both the Jan. 6 and Sept. 11 to weigh one over the other simply to advance a contemporary agenda.
Political hyperbole is intended to distort our perception of reality, and it can. But in the end, it weakens any description of reality and the credibility of the public official. It can prompt a “Boy Who Cried Wolf” phenomenon if every surge of illegal immigrants is described as “an invasion,” every legitimate policy debate is “the worst threat to our democracy since the Civil War,” every election is “the most critical one of our lives” and every weather event is evidence of a catastrophic climate crisis.
Both sides indulge in healthy doses of fear-mongering language that cheapens the real debates and dialogues we should be having. They undermine the confidence that people have in both their leaders and the system.
People tune out. As the British might say, you can over-egg the pudding. Not every identity politics issue is the next civil rights crusade. Having drag queen story hour at your local library is a debate for that community, not a universal civil rights issue.
Equating the two demeans the gravity and sacrifice of the civil rights movement here, in South Africa and elsewhere. On the other side of the spectrum, not every new government program is evidence of an inevitable march to socialism. To claim so constantly actually removes the ability to discern the real threats of collectivism and persuade people about that.
Political hyperbole can take a more subtle form. One is the false choice tactic. We were told by the 1964 Lyndon B. Johnson presidential campaign that U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona, the GOP nominee, would nuke us all. Our choice in the infamous “Daisy” television commercial was to “live or go into the dark. We must either love each other or we must die.” Yes, well. That should clarify the voting choices.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, Richard Nixon and Barack Obama were known for combining the technique with another ancient rhetorical device — the strawman. “Some folks,” one of Obama’s favorite set-up lines, were always present and rarely named, but they all turned out to be wrong-headed extremists. Imagine that.
Aristotle told us about three types of rhetoric we use to persuade: ethos (getting the audience to trust you), pathos (inspiring an emotional response) and logos (using facts and arguments to establish a logic to the thinking).
It seems that public rhetoric these days is all about the pathos — layered on thick and partisan. Ironically, it undermines ethos (as every poll on falling trust in public institutions shows) and causes our societal logos muscle to atrophy. When was the last time someone saw a genuinely intelligent and civil debate on television?
Our democracy and our civil society are weakened by the lack of responsibility in public rhetoric, which needs a more sober, dignified and thoughtful tone. One that shows “I’m listening to you, even if we will disagree in the end.”
The trendlines are in the wrong direction. One rhetorical analysis recently showed that despite the wildly contrasting styles of Obama and Trump, both scored far higher than any of their predecessors in using self-referential (first person pronouns and the like) and tenacious rhetoric (words like “must” and “need” and calls to action.)
The combination of these things leads to a more authoritarian style of rhetoric — and perhaps governing. It betrays a growing lack of confidence in a pluralistic democracy. It breeds a damaging cynicism.
We can do better and should demand that of our public officials.
John Hillen, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state and a decorated combat veteran, is the James C. Wheat Professor in Leadership at Hampden-Sydney College’s Wilson Center for Leadership in The Public Interest. Contact him at: jhillen@hsc.edu