John Hillen column: Words matter: The responsibility of public rhetoric

Political hyperbole is intended to distort our perception of reality, and it can. But in the end, it weakens any description of reality and the credibility of the public official. It can prompt a “Boy Who Cried Wolf” phenomenon if every surge of illegal immigrants is described as “an invasion,” every legitimate policy debate is “the worst threat to our democracy since the Civil War,” every election is “the most critical one of our lives” and every weather event is evidence of a catastrophic climate crisis.

Both sides indulge in healthy doses of fear-mongering language that cheapens the real debates and dialogues we should be having. They undermine the confidence that people have in both their leaders and the system.

People tune out. As the British might say, you can over-egg the pudding. Not every identity politics issue is the next civil rights crusade. Having drag queen story hour at your local library is a debate for that community, not a universal civil rights issue.

Equating the two demeans the gravity and sacrifice of the civil rights movement here, in South Africa and elsewhere. On the other side of the spectrum, not every new government program is evidence of an inevitable march to socialism. To claim so constantly actually removes the ability to discern the real threats of collectivism and persuade people about that.