John Maxwell column: Answering the call to duty

Each year on Nov. 11, we commemorate Veterans Day. It is our national day to honor all American men and women who served in our armed forces.
Until the Continental Congress authorized the creation of the Continental Army in 1775 and appointed Gen. George Washington as its first commander in chief, there were no actual American military forces. Each of the 13 colonies had loosely organized local militias composed of citizen-soldiers.
When Washington was appointed by his fellow Founding Fathers to lead the new army, he knew it would not be an easy task to turn average citizens — farmers, shopkeepers, millers, blacksmiths and many others — into a disciplined force to confront the well-trained and well-equipped professional British soldiers.
It seemed like an unsurmountable task, but as history showed, Washington successfully turned these citizens into a viable army that defeated the British regulars.
After British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown and victory was won, Washington said, “The unparalleled perseverance of the armies of the United States, through almost every possible suffering and discouragement for the space of eight long years was little short of a standing miracle.”
In his Farewell Address, Washington asked, “Shall not the brave men who have contributed so essentially to these inestimable acquisitions, retiring victorious from the field of war, to the field of agriculture, participate in all the blessings which have been obtained?”
Those who served under his command did so out of a sense of duty to defeating an oppressor and developing a new nation based on the pillars of self-determination and freedom. This sense of duty continues to this day.
Throughout our history, our armed forces mainly have been composed of ordinary citizens who have answered the call when needed and returned to civilian life after their service. These men and women are our veterans and, as Washington said many times, and as so many other leaders since have noted, all Americans owe gratitude and appreciation for our veterans’ sacrifices and service to our nation.
Virginians composed a significant portion of the Continental Army and naval forces and always have answered the call to duty. Today, Virginia continues to have one of the largest populations of veterans in the U.S. — more than 721,000. One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran, and they contribute each and every day to the betterment of Virginia.
As Washington noted more than 250 years ago, it remains vitally important that we do everything we can to recognize and repay these veterans for their service, and help them in their transition to civilian life.
This is our mission every day at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). From help with filing claims, to education and training benefits, to assistance in finding gainful employment, we are here to assure veterans and their family members receive the benefits they earned.
In fact, VDVS exists to serve the needs of our veterans throughout their lives from the day they leave active duty, through their working years and into their older years with long-term care, and even providing beautiful and affordable cemeteries at life’s end.
During World War II, more than 16 million Americans served in the armed forces. This was more than 11% of the total U.S. population at that time. Today, only around 1.3 million men and women serve on active duty or in the National Guard and reserves, which is less than 1% of our population. We are blessed that so many volunteer to answer the call to serve.
America’s armed forces are composed of men and women from every race, every background and every region of our great nation. While sadly it was not always so, today’s armed forces are a model for diversity and equal opportunity for our society and constantly are working to improve.
Please join me in commemorating Veterans Day this Nov. 11. Attend or participate in a Veterans Day live or virtual event if you can. We can honor veterans by recognizing their “unparalleled perseverance” and by helping them to “participate in all the blessings which have been obtained.” Even a simple “thank you” to a veteran will show our nation’s appreciation.
John Maxwell was appointed commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services by Gov. Ralph Northam in February. He served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. Contact him at: john.maxwell@dvs.virginia.gov