John Maxwell column: Answering the call to duty

Those who served under his command did so out of a sense of duty to defeating an oppressor and developing a new nation based on the pillars of self-determination and freedom. This sense of duty continues to this day.

Throughout our history, our armed forces mainly have been composed of ordinary citizens who have answered the call when needed and returned to civilian life after their service. These men and women are our veterans and, as Washington said many times, and as so many other leaders since have noted, all Americans owe gratitude and appreciation for our veterans’ sacrifices and service to our nation.

Virginians composed a significant portion of the Continental Army and naval forces and always have answered the call to duty. Today, Virginia continues to have one of the largest populations of veterans in the U.S. — more than 721,000. One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran, and they contribute each and every day to the betterment of Virginia.

As Washington noted more than 250 years ago, it remains vitally important that we do everything we can to recognize and repay these veterans for their service, and help them in their transition to civilian life.