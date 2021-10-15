John Newby: What Virginia’s next governor should do to protect innovation, help prevent the next pandemic

The next governor will help determine whether the commonwealth is prepared for the next pandemic and whether Virginia remains committed to protecting jobs, supporting strong public health and fostering life sciences industry growth. With our state’s physical and fiscal health on the line, it is vital that whoever is elected enacts policies that foster innovation, not harm it.

The next governor should continue funding and improving existing incentives for the life sciences and biotechnological industries, including the Angel Investor Tax Credit, the Refundable R&D Expenses Tax Credit and the grant funds for translational research. Incentives such as these help unleash the potential of life science companies to bring innovative products and services to market. They also help keep Virginia competitive with other states that are passing their own tax incentives to lure life sciences companies.