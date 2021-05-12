John P. Jumper column: VMI Honor Code builds character

For more than 180 years, VMI has provided daily leadership training, grounded in the fundamentals of honesty and integrity — valued traits in the profiles of our nation’s future military and civilian leaders who must be prepared for the very real single sanctions of life.

Betrayal on the battlefield, falsified reports to a board of directors, plagiarized documents and perjured testimony all are one-strike, reputation-killing, career-ending, even life-endangering tests of character and integrity. There is no sliding scale of tolerance in a world that judges success based on performance.

Therefore, tolerating any level of lying, cheating or stealing while in college only invites bargaining for more leniency rather than more honesty. Moving the goal posts is not a viable alternative for something so critical to preparing the nation’s future leaders.

One of the key factors in the remarkable success of VMI graduates is the clear and unambiguous nature of its Honor Code. It combines hours of accompanying education, reinforcement and scenario training, making this very high standard of ethical behavior achievable by every cadet who chooses to embrace this journey.