John T. Hazel, Jr., W. Heywood Fralin, G. Gilmer Minor III and Dennis H. Treacy column: Our message to budget conferees — don’t miss this moment

As the General Assembly’s budget conferees begin their work, business leaders across the commonwealth have an emphatic message.

Virginia should not miss this once-in-generations opportunity to invest in developing its talent, and preparing the workers needed for businesses to grow and for our economy to thrive.

For nearly three decades, the Virginia Business Higher Education Council has been calling attention to the crucial connection between our higher education system and our state’s economic future. The four of us have been honored to chair the council throughout its existence.

We cannot recall a time in those three decades when the commonwealth’s leaders faced a more important moment of decision than they face now.

The General Assembly’s recent bipartisan efforts to reinvest in higher education have been significant, and we are grateful for them. Even so, the talent-related challenges holding back Virginians and our economy continue to deepen:

• Businesses report that the biggest obstacle to growth and profitability is their inability to find well-qualified workers. All of us — customers, clients, patients and co-workers — feel the effects of these worker shortages.

• Many young people and working adults cannot afford to access needed education and training. Others invest heavily in educational programs that are not well aligned with current and emerging job opportunities.

• An increasing number of Virginia graduates are leaving our state for better jobs elsewhere. This not only hurts businesses; it harms families and communities.

Some of these problems trace back to choices our state has made over many years.

Although our top-ranked higher education system is among Virginia’s chief competitive advantages, we long have shortchanged it, investing thousands of dollars less per student than our neighboring state competitors. State law calls for paying two-thirds of the educational costs for Virginia students who attend our public colleges and universities, yet the commonwealth still pays only about half.

The lack of systematic collaboration by employers and educators exacerbates the problems. If Virginia’s colleges and businesses worked together more consistently, they could better align educational curricula with employers’ needs, make internships and apprenticeships broadly available to students, and connect students to full-time job opportunities in Virginia after graduation.

A clear-eyed assessment of these challenges has brought business, education and political leaders to strategic consensus on a solution: creating an array of affordable talent pathways that enable students to move efficiently from learning to earning, with internships and other work-based educational experiences along the way, and with a full-time Virginia-based job as the end result.

This intensely practical approach to meeting our pressing workforce needs requires twofold action by the commonwealth:

• First, our state government must make significant investments so that postsecondary education and training are affordable for all Virginians.

• Second, the commonwealth must encourage and support businesses and colleges that partner to create talent pathways, giving priority to those that increase the output of high-demand degrees and credentials, relieve worker shortages and align with regional economic development initiatives.

Leading educational and business organizations agree on the need for these strategic investments. Supporters include the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the Council of Presidents, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, GO Virginia, and VBHEC’s broad “Growth4VA” coalition of business leaders, education leaders and grassroots backers.

Leaders in both parties seem to recognize the importance of this moment and have responded positively. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s outgoing budget submission proposed major new investments in college affordability. Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s budget amendments prioritized talent development by scaling up internships statewide and incentivizing collaborative development of talent pathways in each region.

Budget writers in the Democratic-led state Senate and Republican-led House of Delegates have developed biennial budget plans that address affordability and talent development in creative ways.

Now, legislative budget conferees must take the best from these blueprints and craft a final two-year spending plan. To aid their work, we offer these specific suggestions:

• First, combine the House and Senate investments in affordability.

The Senate’s budget plan stresses financial aid; the House’s emphasizes tuition moderation. Both are sound approaches for ensuring all Virginians have affordable access to education’s life-changing benefits.

In this time of rapidly rising pressure on family budgets, the General Assembly should provide maximum help to Virginia students and families by adopting both houses’ proposed investments.

• Second, revisit talent development as higher revenues are forecast, and make internships and talent pathways a true priority.

Support for talent development in the proposed budgets is mixed. Both houses make some notable investments in internships, and high-demand degrees and credentials. The House explicitly endorses the talent pathway grant concept while the Senate preserves GO Virginia balances that could be redeployed for that purpose. Yet, despite a record surplus, neither chamber fully funds these initiatives at the relatively modest levels requested by the business community.

As additional funds become available in conference, we respectfully urge the conferees to build on their previous work by investing significantly in internships and talent pathway development grants.

Besides their vital importance to our workforce, economy and job opportunities for Virginians, these investment programs are logical places to put such additional funds: They are non-reverting accounts where the resources are invested strategically, leverage private dollars and collaboration, and will not cause a structural imbalance in the state budget.

These talent investments are our state’s economic seed corn. The seed bins are full for once. And our leaders’ choice to plant or not will determine the job opportunity harvest in Virginia for decades.

It will decide whether more of our young people stay here or move away, whether Virginia businesses can find the workers they need to grow, and whether our state is a long-term leader or laggard in talent-centered economic development.

There never has been a greater need or better opportunity. We must not miss this moment.