John V. Moeser column: A new alliance for change in Richmond

The past two years ushered in two cataclysmic events, one affecting the entire world and the other affecting the United States.
The first was COVID-19. The second was a series of transformative events that were national in scope, but whose ripple effects particularly had dramatic effects on Richmond.
Following the death of George Floyd one year ago, spontaneous protests sprung up on historic Monument Avenue where the most prominent Confederate statues were located. More than 90 consecutive days of protests in Richmond ensued.
Photos of large crowds painting protests on the statues made national and international news. Richmond was a prominent city for the media inasmuch as it was the former capital of the Confederacy.
It was during this time that a coalition of several downtown churches comprised of white and Black congregations decided to form an alliance to press for change.
Its mission was to organize parishioners and citizens to tell the full story about Richmond, particularly its heavy reliance on slave labor during the 18th and 19th centuries and, despite the conclusion of the Civil War in 1865, its persistence through the first half of the 20th century. By then, however, to quote the title of Douglas Blackman’s superb book, it was “Slavery by Another Name.”
Third Street Bethel AME Church in downtown Richmond, located north of Broad Street, leads the coalition. It has sponsored tours of the city’s African American neighborhoods, noting all of the local, state and federal projects during the 1930s and afterward that bisected or totally destroyed these neighborhoods by building new highways through the middle of them or funding urban renewal projects.
The latter was evidenced in the second decade of the 20th century by the construction of the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike (now Interstate 95) plus the erection of Richmond’s new City Hall, the new Federal Building, the Philip Morris building, the John Marshall Courts Building, the James Monroe Building, the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond Coliseum, J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and the westward expansion of the Medical College of Virginia (now the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine).
Two large and historic Black neighborhoods were deeply affected. Jackson Ward was cut in half by highways. Navy Hill was totally destroyed to make room for the buildings previously noted as well as the eastward expansion of Interstate 64 and the tie-in between I-95 and I-64.
Representatives from the coalition meet at Third Street Bethel AME Church. Alex Evans, the pastor of Second Presbyterian Church — a predominately white church in downtown south of Broad Street — was asked to serve on the oversight committee.
He, in turn, asked me to join him. Under the auspices of the coalition, Second Presbyterian sponsored a tour of the slave district. We congregated at the site of the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, the single most notorious among the large number that dotted the slave district.
We also asked a noted archeologist who was on the team that discovered the fort at Jamestown to visit Second Presbyterian in an effort to find out if slaves built our church.
We went down to the basement of the church so that the archaeologist could use the latest technology capable of penetrating the ground and determine whether there are bodies and, if so, whether were they are bodies of African Americans. I didn’t even know that such technology existed.
Unfortunately, the dirt floor of the basement was so dense and compacted that even this technology was unable to penetrate the ground.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, another predominately white congregation also located south of Broad Street, did far more than Second Presbyterian in trying to determine whether slaves constructed the church.
Members spent more than two or three years meticulously poring over public documents in museums and universities. No evidence was found. Still, like the Presbyterians, they have no doubt that slaves built the church.
Across the board, Richmond historians are of one mind that just about every building of any kind constructed in the 18th and the first half of the 19th centuries was built with slave labor. If only we could document the truth and present evidence.
By far the best sources are memories of African Americans whose relatives were slaves and worked in Richmond. The charge now for the coalition is asking African Americans about any documents, including letters, that they might have kept over the generations or listening to their stories about their ancestors.
John V. Moeser is professor emeritus of urban studies and planning at Virginia Commonwealth University and is retired senior fellow of the Bonner Center for Civic Engagement at the University of Richmond. Contact him at: jmoeser@richmond.edu