John V. Moeser column: A new alliance for change in Richmond

We went down to the basement of the church so that the archaeologist could use the latest technology capable of penetrating the ground and determine whether there are bodies and, if so, whether were they are bodies of African Americans. I didn’t even know that such technology existed.

Unfortunately, the dirt floor of the basement was so dense and compacted that even this technology was unable to penetrate the ground.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, another predominately white congregation also located south of Broad Street, did far more than Second Presbyterian in trying to determine whether slaves constructed the church.

Members spent more than two or three years meticulously poring over public documents in museums and universities. No evidence was found. Still, like the Presbyterians, they have no doubt that slaves built the church.

Across the board, Richmond historians are of one mind that just about every building of any kind constructed in the 18th and the first half of the 19th centuries was built with slave labor. If only we could document the truth and present evidence.

By far the best sources are memories of African Americans whose relatives were slaves and worked in Richmond. The charge now for the coalition is asking African Americans about any documents, including letters, that they might have kept over the generations or listening to their stories about their ancestors.