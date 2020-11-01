John Walker column: Employees with disabilities perform vital services with pride

During the pandemic, our employees with disabilities have continued to work safely as part of grounds maintenance and roadside debris pickup teams, performing janitorial services and many other services vital to serving our community.

Our workers perform their jobs with pride every single day, in the safest possible manner. Since mid-March, we have put in place a long list of safety protocols to protect our employees that — so far — have resulted in zero cases among our staff. The protocols include daily temperature checks and health questionnaires, and the wearing of masks, gloves and other personal protective gear to help ensure a safe work environment.

While 2020 certainly can be viewed as a particularly bad year on many levels, this year also marks the 75th anniversary of celebrating October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

This year has resulted in numerous satisfied customers of SOAR365, including the Defense Supply Center Richmond (DSCR), where our custodial and grounds maintenance crews continue to work daily, in addition to our teams running DSCR’s welcome center and its 911 call center. The grit and determination exhibited by our teams during the pandemic particularly are praiseworthy.

Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs often were overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work hard to get back to a safe “new normal,” it’s important that we not forget those with disabilities who perform vital services in our community every single day. In our experience — which is echoed by many of our customers across central Virginia — employees with disabilities are valuable, loyal workers who brave all sorts of difficulties to get the job done.