John Walker column: Employees with disabilities perform vital services with pride

It has been 30 years since President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. The act, which prohibited discrimination based on disability in employment and other aspects of community life, since has resulted in growing support for the employment of people with disabilities and has influenced public policy at all levels.
According to a 2016 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures, “(The act) has also resulted in a broad societal shift toward promoting these Americans’ independence and full participation in mainstream society.”
Yet today, workers with disabilities continue to face an uphill battle in terms of finding a job, receiving job training and ultimately maintaining steady employment — a job that not only provides a paycheck, but also a measure of self-sufficiency that allows their caregivers to continue to work as well.
Statistics show that providing employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities allows their caregivers to earn more than $1.5 million over the course of a 45-year work life. In addition, gainful employment for individuals with disabilities saves more than $7,000 per person in government subsidies, according to the Social Security Administration.
The most recent U.S. Department of Labor data underscores a harsh reality: Only 19.3% of people with disabilities were employed in 2019, while the employment-population ratio for people without a disability was 66.3%.
Since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March, more than 1 million people with disabilities have lost their jobs, according to the New Hampshire University Institute on Disability. Since the end of March, 1 in 5 workers with disabilities have lost their jobs compared to 1 in 7 workers without disabilities.
“People with disabilities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and its economic consequences,” according to Carol Glazer, president of the National Organization on Disability.
With record-setting unemployment, workers with disabilities face even greater challenges than workers without disabilities, chief of which is being placed in a high-risk category that requires extra safety protocols to guard against infection. Individuals with disabilities frequently occupy “essential worker” jobs requiring manual labor that cannot be performed remotely. Combined with the reality that this population often has physical limitations, there are significant increases in safety risks for these individuals.
At SOAR365, a Richmond-based organization helping individuals with disabilities and their families, we address employment opportunities every day through the efforts of our Business Solutions unit. SOAR365 employs 148 people with disabilities, trains them in a variety of roles and provides support throughout their employment.
During the pandemic, our employees with disabilities have continued to work safely as part of grounds maintenance and roadside debris pickup teams, performing janitorial services and many other services vital to serving our community.
Our workers perform their jobs with pride every single day, in the safest possible manner. Since mid-March, we have put in place a long list of safety protocols to protect our employees that — so far — have resulted in zero cases among our staff. The protocols include daily temperature checks and health questionnaires, and the wearing of masks, gloves and other personal protective gear to help ensure a safe work environment.
While 2020 certainly can be viewed as a particularly bad year on many levels, this year also marks the 75th anniversary of celebrating October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
This year has resulted in numerous satisfied customers of SOAR365, including the Defense Supply Center Richmond (DSCR), where our custodial and grounds maintenance crews continue to work daily, in addition to our teams running DSCR’s welcome center and its 911 call center. The grit and determination exhibited by our teams during the pandemic particularly are praiseworthy.
Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs often were overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work hard to get back to a safe “new normal,” it’s important that we not forget those with disabilities who perform vital services in our community every single day. In our experience — which is echoed by many of our customers across central Virginia — employees with disabilities are valuable, loyal workers who brave all sorts of difficulties to get the job done.
John Walker is president and chief executive officer of SOAR365. Contact him at: john.walker@soar365.org
For more information on SOAR365 and its services, visit: www.soar365.org