Johnny Partin column: Environmental stewardship can lower our cost of living

There is an oft-repeated myth that having clean waterways and natural resource protections (aka clean water) requires a rise in utility rates, especially wastewater treatment (aka sewer) rates. These policy changes affect individual citizens, small businesses and big industries.

Most politicians will tell you, “It’s either clean water or low sewer rates.” You can have one or the other, but not both. With Virginia’s recent budget surplus of several billions of dollars, this so-called political reality no longer is axiomatic.

If the commonwealth prioritizes a serious portion of its recent budget surplus into wastewater management upgrades — specifically for nutrient reduction, operational energy efficiencies and general infrastructure improvements — it is unlikely sewer rates would need to rise. They might even drop, all the while maintaining regulatory compliance and, more importantly, assuring clean water.

Let’s look at nutrient reduction. Recently, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality proposed new limits on how much phosphorous wastewater plants can discharge into local waterways. Phosphorous (along with nitrogen) is a water nutrient. If they are emitted into our waterways in excess, the results can be devastating and produce dead zones: areas where fish and other forms of aquatic life cannot survive.

Fortunately, phosphorous likes to attach to particulate matter and solids. By installing newer industrial fine screens in our facilities, we naturally remove more of these materials. Consequently, more phosphorous is removed from our plants’ discharge and compliance with the new regulations is much closer to being secured.

Unfortunately, local communities must shoulder the expense. If Virginia employs part of its budget surplus to fund the requisite plant upgrades, we get clean water and local communities are released from a significant financial strain.

Wastewater plants require massive amounts of energy to run and operate. Operational energy efficiency is paramount. Since most wastewater plants are located in the open and along waterways, they are subject to much sunlight and often stronger winds.

With funds from the budget surplus, self-sustaining energy production can be constructed — such as high-quality solar panels and appropriately sized wine turbines — which reduces energy purchase needs. This takes advantage of our current existing infrastructure, while making clean water cheaper.

With increasing stormwater runoff, we all too often see it infiltrate our wastewater systems across the commonwealth. Applying a significant portion of the budget surplus into modernizing (upgrading, upsizing and separating) our local sewer and storm systems across Virginia will precipitously drop the amount of stormwater penetrating our sewer lines.

This general infrastructure improvement means less stormwater flow into our sewer lines. As a result, there will be less wear and tear on plant equipment and fewer chemical cleansers needed for purifying water. This effectively will extend the lifespan of our equipment and lower operational costs, preserving good public health.

At the same time, we also are seeing wastewater systems infiltrating our stormwater systems, leading to raw sewage dumps into our local waterways. By taking a significant portion of the budget surplus to modernize our local sewer and storm systems — a general infrastructure improvement — we will prevent sewage dumps and preserve our aquatic ecosystems.

Upgrading Virginia’s wastewater plants, investing in self-sustaining energy sources, and modernizing sewer and stormwater systems are capital improvements. They are not cheap.

However, allocating a significant portion of the recent multibillion-dollar budget surplus to such upgrades will guarantee years, maybe even decades, of superb wastewater treatment throughout Virginia. It is foundational to good public health, good environmental health, good economic growth, good small-business development and good industrial/manufacturing expansions.

High-end wastewater handling is a fundamental cost of promoting public health, doing business, protecting the environment and enriching Virginians’ overall quality of life.

If the commonwealth prioritizes and invests a serious portion of the budget surplus into its wastewater systems — nutrient reduction, operational energy efficiencies and general infrastructure improvements — it is unlikely that sewer rates would need to rise and they might even drop.

It is feasible and practical to lower and stabilize our cost of living (i.e., sewer rates), while protecting the environment and our local waterways. The key questions for our state elected officials are: Is this a priority? If not, why not?