Jon Dattelbaum column: COVID-19 Vaccines: Differences and a brief history of their development

Way back in 2003, the world experienced the first severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1). It still is a scientific mystery why SARS-CoV-1 disappeared as a public health threat and, as a result, vaccine development efforts ended.

However, the global scientific community realized the potential danger of a highly transmissible and potentially deadly virus. Since then, a great deal of research has been done by scientists to learn how this kind of virus works and what parts of the virus help it infect the cells in our bodies.

SARS-CoV-2 is a new variant from this same family of viruses. Because of the research on SARS-CoV-1 covering more than 20 years, scientists were able to very quickly predict which parts of SARS-CoV-2 would be most appropriate for vaccine development.

One way to think about the messenger RNA or mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is to picture a suitcase carrying a single precious cargo. The cells in your body have to open the suitcase and then use the mRNA cargo inside to make a protein that can ignite systems in your body to begin producing antibodies, and hopefully conditions for longer-term immunity as well.