Jon Dattelbaum column: COVID-19 Vaccines: Differences and a brief history of their development

With three vaccines now being administered across the country, it’s important to understand the fundamentals of how they work, the differences between them and the history of vaccine development.
The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is a modern scientific marvel. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were the first treatments the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized to help prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).
These new vaccines were developed in under a year because of intentional partnerships between scientists working in the pharmaceutical industry and the federal government. The mumps vaccine was the previous record-holder for development time, which took four years to develop and test in the 1960s.
Since then, the tools for vaccine development rapidly have advanced, enabling scientists to super charge the response to our current global pandemic.
More recently developed vaccines (chicken pox, HPV, etc.) haven’t had the level of urgency and public health crisis that moved the level of investment in vaccines forward so fast.
While the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccines might seem fast, scientists used a foundation of knowledge built over decades of biomedical research to develop these new treatments to help end this pandemic.
Way back in 2003, the world experienced the first severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1). It still is a scientific mystery why SARS-CoV-1 disappeared as a public health threat and, as a result, vaccine development efforts ended.
However, the global scientific community realized the potential danger of a highly transmissible and potentially deadly virus. Since then, a great deal of research has been done by scientists to learn how this kind of virus works and what parts of the virus help it infect the cells in our bodies.
SARS-CoV-2 is a new variant from this same family of viruses. Because of the research on SARS-CoV-1 covering more than 20 years, scientists were able to very quickly predict which parts of SARS-CoV-2 would be most appropriate for vaccine development.
One way to think about the messenger RNA or mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is to picture a suitcase carrying a single precious cargo. The cells in your body have to open the suitcase and then use the mRNA cargo inside to make a protein that can ignite systems in your body to begin producing antibodies, and hopefully conditions for longer-term immunity as well.
The design of the COVID-19 vaccine takes advantage of processes the cells in your body use every day to create an immune response. This delivery method shields the mRNA from quickly being broken down, which is why the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have to be shipped and primarily stored at freezing temperatures.
In contrast, the newest vaccine from Johnson & Johnson uses a more traditional approach. That vaccine uses an altered virus from the family of the common cold viruses (that does not cause you to get sick) to carry a piece of DNA that contains the code for the COVID-19 protein.
DNA is much more stable than RNA in general. This vaccine has a more stable lipid-based shell that can be shipped at regular freezer temperatures and can be stored up to three months at regular refrigerator temperatures before use.
Dosing solely is determined by how the clinical trials were performed. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were studied using two doses.
The first dose primes the system and the second dose should serve as a quick booster to promote a complete immune response. In contrast, Johnson & Johnson decided to study the protective effect of a single dose of its vaccine.
This strategy proved effective in the clinical trial and has lots of logistical advantages over a two-dose strategy. Importantly, all three vaccines demonstrated a reduction in serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.
Not all vaccines have worked out, of course. For example, the pharmaceutical company Merck recently ended its clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine based on technology it successfully used to develop vaccines for other viruses.
Science is about experimentation, and there is no guarantee of success. However, when the data points to success, we all should remember that this wasn’t something that happened in the past few months but over many decades of scientific endeavors.
Ultimately the authorization of the use of these new vaccines is based on decades of scientific data collection and analysis, and represents a crucial tool needed to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon Dattelbaum is a professor of chemistry and program coordinator of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Richmond.