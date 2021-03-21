Jon Sealy column: American dynamism: Why the ‘ABC test’ is destructive policy

The scope of the ABC test potentially is much, much bigger than freelancers and Uber drivers. For example, how would homebuilders hire subcontractors? How would a salon owner rent booths to hairdressers? What about real estate agents contracting with brokerages? Anyone with a business reliant on subcontractors is at risk.

When considering the nature of contract labor in America, you see our economy depends on the flexibility of our system. Contract labor allows businesses to scale up and down with demand, operating more nimbly and efficiently than if they had employees for every task.

Let’s say you ask Web Inc. to build a new website. Web Inc. might engage me as a contractor, so I would work for a few weeks on the copywriting before moving to other jobs. After I’m done, Web Inc. might engage Friendly Coder LLC to develop the site. In our current system, we all benefit from this efficient movement of contract services.

Under the ABC test, this system breaks down. Web Inc. would have to hire the developer and me as employees, which is more expensive than engaging contractors. So, what will Web Inc. do?

Money has to come from somewhere, so the only three options are to cut services (i.e., no longer offer copywriting), outsource (i.e., hire an inexpensive coder overseas) or raise prices for their clients.