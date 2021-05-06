Jonathan Becker column: To achieve digital equity in education, students need policymakers on their side

Estimates suggest that 12 million K-12 students — more than 20% of the 55 million students in the United States — live in homes without internet access. Without access to sufficient computing devices and adequate internet access, students are not able to meaningfully engage in remote learning.

To achieve digital equity in education, though, the focus needs to be not just on access, but also on use of and outcomes related to technology. We also need to consider disparities by race, sex, geography and disability status.

Putting all of these variables together yields a range of questions to consider. Are girls getting the same STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education opportunities as boys? How might lower broadband service rates and higher smartphone dependency rates in the homes of Black and Hispanic Americans result in different outcomes? Are educational websites accessible to students who are hearing-impaired or visually impaired?

Addressing these questions will require policy solutions at all levels of government. At the federal level in 2019, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced the Digital Equity Act that proposed to authorize more than $1 billion for grants allowing states to build broadband capacity and to support targeted programs.