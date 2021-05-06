Jonathan Becker column: To achieve digital equity in education, students need policymakers on their side

As the pandemic swept the nation, schools and districts across the country confronted the “digital divide” or “homework gap” — the differences in access to and use of educational technologies — when they were forced to pivot to emergency remote instruction.
For many schools, and especially those that serve low-income students, this pivot meant an urgent need to provide access to computing devices and the internet. There also was an urgent need for just-in-time professional development for teachers. Yet, despite tremendous efforts, gaps remained. If we are going to fix these disparities in the long term, we need policymakers at all levels of government to take a multifaceted approach to broadband access and educational technology.
At the outset of the pandemic, school districts across the country bent over backward to try to ensure equitable access. Laptops and mobile hot spots were distributed to families. School districts as near as Hopewell and as far as Sacramento, Calif., placed wireless transmitters on buses that were driven into neighborhoods with limited home internet access so students could pick up the signal. Educational leaders should be extremely proud of this massive mobilization to address immediate gaps.
Now, more than a year into the pandemic, it is time to think beyond basic access issues and recognize that digital equity in education needs to be addressed long term by a multifaceted policy approach at several levels.
Estimates suggest that 12 million K-12 students — more than 20% of the 55 million students in the United States — live in homes without internet access. Without access to sufficient computing devices and adequate internet access, students are not able to meaningfully engage in remote learning.
To achieve digital equity in education, though, the focus needs to be not just on access, but also on use of and outcomes related to technology. We also need to consider disparities by race, sex, geography and disability status.
Putting all of these variables together yields a range of questions to consider. Are girls getting the same STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education opportunities as boys? How might lower broadband service rates and higher smartphone dependency rates in the homes of Black and Hispanic Americans result in different outcomes? Are educational websites accessible to students who are hearing-impaired or visually impaired?
Addressing these questions will require policy solutions at all levels of government. At the federal level in 2019, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced the Digital Equity Act that proposed to authorize more than $1 billion for grants allowing states to build broadband capacity and to support targeted programs.
The state level, though, is where policy action likely is to have the greatest impact, particularly with respect to access. Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed into law House Bill 1923, sponsored by Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, and Senate Bill 1334, sponsored by state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, to expand an existing broadband capacity pilot program to increase access to high-speed internet in underserved areas of the state. Additionally, Northam signed into law Senate Bill 1225, sponsored by state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, that allows school boards to earmark funds for broadband internet expansion to underserved areas.
Additionally, we need continued and expanded support for initiatives like the K-12 Learning Infrastructure Program (KLIP) coordinated by the Virginia Department of Education. In a state committed to local control, this is a welcome and necessary effort at the state level that provides support and outreach to school divisions around broadband and technological infrastructure issues.
Locally, we can focus on the issues of use and outcomes. School divisions can engage with industry partners to provide regional opportunities for students. CodeRVA Regional High School is a computer-science themed high school that partners with a number of Richmond-based organizations and that is purposefully diverse and open through a lottery admissions process to students all across central Virginia. This magnet school brings students from across a region to learn with and about computers; every student is issued a computer and studies computer science.
Digital equity in education is not just a problem of exclusion or nonconsumption. Simply providing computers and internet access to students will not address the root causes of the inequities that exist in our society. But, if we can begin to address the issues through a multilevel, multipronged approach, we can take steps toward improving learning conditions for all, during this pandemic and beyond.
Jonathan Becker, Ph.D., is an associate professor and online coordinator of educational leadership at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Education. Contact him at: jbecker@vcu.edu