Jonathan Harmon column: The mothers in my life — lessons from love and loss

I recently lost Rhonda, my wife of 32 years and mom to our four children, to acute myeloid leukemia. She was 59.

I met my sweetheart at a Bible study class when we were stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. A graduate of West Point, she served our country as an Army intelligence officer in Korea, and went on to be a well-respected attorney and a pillar of our Richmond community.

As my children and I approach our first Mother’s Day without Rhonda, her untimely death has helped me focus more closely and reflect more intensely on the mothers in my life who helped make me the husband, father, lawyer and leader I am today.

Rhonda was not my first loss. After my sophomore year in college, the three most important women in my life passed away: my great-grandmother, my grandmother and my mother, who succumbed to lupus at age 46. All three emigrated together to the United States from Jamaica and settled in New York City.

My great-grandmother was a tough and shrewd businesswoman. My hairstylist grandmother, tall and stately, moved with the grace and elegance of a movie star.

But it was my mother who had the greatest impact on me. A nurse, she was rich with kindness, generosity and laughter. I loved her dearly, as did all the other kids and moms in our Long Island neighborhood. Her positivity instilled confidence in people, especially me. As I look back, she was speaking life into me in ways only a loving mother can.

When my mother died, the pastor of our church was new and unfamiliar with my family. My father wanted someone who really knew my mother to do the eulogy and, to my surprise, he asked me. I was an engineering major with zero public speaking experience. I felt inadequate to the task of delivering this important message.

Deep inside, however, I knew my father was relying on me. I did not realize it then, but when I said “yes,” I was embarking on a journey, in one of the darkest hours of my life. Along the way, I learned three things.

The first was that good arises from even the most challenging circumstances. Our small church was packed. As I stood before the congregation, my nerves jangled and my heart pounded.

But as I began to speak, a surprising confidence arose in me. The words, halting at first, flowed more fluidly. I enjoyed the reaction of the audience as I put my mother’s life in context and consoled the crowd. Even though I was ashamed of thinking it, I liked talking in front of people.

I never became an engineer. Rather, I found myself in roles that required public speaking: president of my college’s gospel choir, president of my Army Officer Basic Class and, finally, trial lawyer and chairman.

Would I have recognized this gift without my father’s request? I don’t think so.

This led to the second lesson: helping others helped me rebound from unexpected loss. Working on my mother’s eulogy, talking about my mother and comforting others motivated me to be less selfish and more giving.

Grieving is a difficult, complicated process. It takes time. Shifting the focus from my pain to others who were hurting was a springboard to my recovery. And it opened another door for me — empathy, lesson No. 3.

Prior to my mother’s passing, I had not experienced the unexpected death of someone close to me. Dealing with the grief of others was awkward and uncomfortable. But my own tragedy helped me empathize with those who suffered loss. I learned what not to say, and discovered the power of being present to acknowledge and share the pain of others.

As I’ve advanced in my career, I’ve come to see how important it is to be an empathetic leader. After all, if you are a leader and don’t really care about people, why are you in leadership? That lesson has stayed with me whether leading soldiers, lawyers or my own children.

A few months ago, more than 35 years after eulogizing my mother, I stood in a larger church in Richmond to do the same for Rhonda. Like my mother, she died way too young. Our pain was excruciating.

Yet in the process of comforting those before me, especially our children sitting in the front row, I found myself returning to the touchstone of my mother’s passing. This is an agonizing time for us all, I said, but even the most barren landscape, watered with our tears, will come alive with new growth.

As my family copes with Rhonda’s passing, I return to those lessons learned decades ago, and how my ultimate career choice, leadership direction and many other wonderful things sprang from them. Although the process is painful, tearful, perplexing and even angering, I remind my kids that hope can rise from loss.

I believe it will.