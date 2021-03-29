Jonathan R. Alger column: It's time for a civic revival

Make no mistake: We do not have to conform to the same points of view. Quite the opposite, really. As public institutions, we have a legal and moral responsibility to foster and protect free expression and diverse perspectives.

The public tension of differing interests was the foundation on which our republican democracy was developed in Virginia. However, our constitutional system also depends on a system in which competing factions engage in civil discourse and debate under rules of engagement, which include mutual respect, the rule of law and a shared commitment to truth.

That system always has been a work in progress, and our history reflects our efforts over time to broaden and embrace commitments to inclusion and equity to strengthen this democratic fabric. Jan. 6 was the antithesis of this vision.

Where do we go from here? Higher education leaders don’t have all the answers, but we all agree that it is time for a national conversation — a “civic revival” — exploring the role of all people in our democracy.