Joseph Carter column: Virginia bill can prevent wrongful convictions, boost police accountability

Before I was sent to prison, I spent 10 years serving in the military and was a hard-working father trying to provide for my young family. When I was arrested, I was torn away from my pregnant wife and three children under age 10, and I missed the birth of my youngest child. I missed the funerals of my mother, my father, my brother and my oldest son, as well as countless birthdays and graduations.

HB 2196 already has been overwhelmingly approved by the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Advisory Council. Now, the General Assembly has the opportunity to actually hold police officers accountable for their conduct by passing this legislation.

The Innocence Project at UVA School of Law currently is working to exonerate more innocent victims of Detective Ford, in addition to the five of us who already have been freed. These cases may represent the tip of the iceberg for potential victims convicted during Ford’s three-decade reign of terror. We still have no idea what else is in his misconduct records. And he is just one officer.

For the people of Virginia to trust law enforcement, we need to see a commitment to fixing the crimes of the past and removing untrustworthy officers from the force today. Public accountability is one of the best ways to make that happen.