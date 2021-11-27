Joseph Carter column: Virginia bill can prevent wrongful convictions, boost police accountability

My name is Joseph Carter, and I am the 58th wrongfully convicted person in Virginia to be exonerated. I served 27 years in prison for a murder I did not commit.
There was no physical evidence connecting me to the crime, and I had an alibi. But a jury still convicted me of first-degree murder, and I was sentenced to life in prison.
My conviction was based solely on flawed eyewitness testimony coerced by a police detective, Robert Ford. None of the witnesses identified me during their original interviews, but over time and after pressure from Ford, their testimonies changed. After nearly three decades behind bars, I earned parole in 2016.
In 2018, the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law took my case and submitted a pardon application to then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe. It cited multiple flaws in my case but highlighted Ford’s misconduct as the primary cause of my conviction. Ford already was infamous as lead investigator in the “Norfolk Four” case, which led to the wrongful conviction of four U.S. Navy sailors for a 1997 rape and murder.
After a few years of hard work by my attorneys, Gov. Ralph Northam granted me an absolute pardon in August on the grounds of innocence.
Police misconduct undermines the truth, and police procedure in the hands of bad cops becomes bad procedure. Ford manufactured my conviction from beginning to end — from witness interviews and evidence to warrants and his own lies on the witness stand. I never really had a chance.
Ford was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for taking bribes from defendants in exchange for favorable treatment, and for lying about it to the FBI. His casual disregard for truth and justice destroyed many lives.
But we now have a chance to stop bad cops like Ford from causing harm — by passing House Bill 2196 from Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, which would require the release of law enforcement disciplinary records under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act. The public has a right to know the caliber of officers patrolling their communities, and greater public oversight should lead to true accountability for police misconduct.
According to court documents, Ford was demoted for extracting false confessions in a 1990 murder, but he later was returned to the homicide unit. Had this information been available sooner, I may have been acquitted, or at least released sooner. And had the Norfolk Police Department been forced to make that misconduct public in the first place, Ford might not have even had a job by the time I was arrested.
Ford got away with egregious misconduct because he operated in secret and his fellow officers and supervisors turned a blind eye. HB 2196 will cause officers to think twice before they act badly or cover for those who do. Further, the legislation will establish systems of accountability to prevent tragedies like mine from happening again.
Before I was sent to prison, I spent 10 years serving in the military and was a hard-working father trying to provide for my young family. When I was arrested, I was torn away from my pregnant wife and three children under age 10, and I missed the birth of my youngest child. I missed the funerals of my mother, my father, my brother and my oldest son, as well as countless birthdays and graduations.
HB 2196 already has been overwhelmingly approved by the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Advisory Council. Now, the General Assembly has the opportunity to actually hold police officers accountable for their conduct by passing this legislation.
The Innocence Project at UVA School of Law currently is working to exonerate more innocent victims of Detective Ford, in addition to the five of us who already have been freed. These cases may represent the tip of the iceberg for potential victims convicted during Ford’s three-decade reign of terror. We still have no idea what else is in his misconduct records. And he is just one officer.
For the people of Virginia to trust law enforcement, we need to see a commitment to fixing the crimes of the past and removing untrustworthy officers from the force today. Public accountability is one of the best ways to make that happen.
Joseph Carter served 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit before being granted an absolute pardon in August 2021. Contact him at: ncummins@law.virginia.edu