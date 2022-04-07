Joseph D. Morrissey and William M. Stanley, Jr. column: Facial recognition technology could cause more problems than it solves

Members of law enforcement in virtually every U.S. state, including Virginia State Police, have access to facial recognition software. And Virginia is on the verge of expanding the use of this invasive tool to include local law enforcement and campus police, unless Gov. Glenn Youngkin uses his veto power to stop it.

Facial recognition technology has been banned in states across the country and in many countries around the world. In fact, the General Assembly unanimously passed legislation to bar local law enforcement from using facial recognition technology in 2021, making Virginia first in the South to adopt one of the nation's strictest facial recognition bans.

So, the question is: Why are we taking a step back now?

We, as well as many of our fellow state senators on both sides of the aisle, are deeply concerned that making the technology more available will result in an increase in the unwarranted use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement, with no meaningful judicial oversight and little to no consequences for misuse.

Even state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, our colleague and a former detective who spent nine years on the force, opposes this legislation. In a floor debate, he said: “This facial recognition technology, despite the guardrails you put in, is going to get misused by law enforcement." He believes stricter safeguards need to be in place.

There are four reasons we don’t think facial recognition use should be expanded. First, the current legislation expands the numbers and types of enforcement agencies that will have access to facial recognition, from Virginia State Police, to local law enforcement and campus police. This puts the technology in the hands of hundreds more agencies; and importantly, the agencies that account for the most traffic stops and arrests.

Second, the legislation expands an agency’s ability to search databases beyond traditional "mug shots", to images on any database like social media platforms and driver's license records. This provides access to millions of images across sites we use every day — images we always have considered our proprietary information.

Third, and most concerning, members of law enforcement can use the technology without a warrant. Indeed, without a validly issued warrant, they can bypass a critical judicial review process that determines whether there’s probable cause. Without a warrant, there’s no documented justification for using the technology.

Under current law, in most cases, law enforcement cannot search our homes, records, or other items without a search warrant. Yet this legislation allows law enforcement to search for images wherever they may be found, unbeknownst to the public.

And finally, we just don’t know enough about facial recognition. The technology has not been perfected.

There already have been cases of mistaken identity in other states with the use of this technology. People like Robert Williams in Detroit, who was arrested and jailed for more than 30 hours due to a faulty match by facial recognition, have been affected. Many more have had their lives and livelihoods totally disrupted by false identifications.

We ask Governor Youngkin not to rush to sign this bill into law. Let’s take the time to do the research necessary to understand the validity of facial recognition technology. There still is so much we don’t know about it, and we need to do our due diligence and study it before we decide to codify it into law. It is not right to use Virginians as test subjects, and put their rights and freedoms on the line.

So, we ask Virginians the following: Do you want to live in a city, county or town, where local law enforcement has unchecked access to our faces, in potentially millions of databases, without a warrant, with no clear consequences for abuse or misuse, and without clear proof of the validity of the technology?

We should not lose our right to privacy when we enter the public sphere, including in digital spaces. Law enforcement should not be able to search facial recognition databases without any reason to do so, simply because our photos are on social media or the internet. Facial recognition technology potentially causes more problems than it solves, and we should be extremely careful and judicious about our approach to it.

Senate Bill 741/House Bill 1339 do not get us there. Youngkin should veto this legislation.