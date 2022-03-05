Joshua Vincent and Josie Faass column: Land value tax helps realize the Richmond 300 vision

By Joshua Vincent and Josie Faass

Since the 1990s, Richmond’s story largely has been one of success. Spurred and supported by the expansion of the Mid-Atlantic Interstate 95 corridor, the city saw employment increase, population loss reverse and median incomes increase from $24,000 in 1990 to $54,000 in 2020.

Yet, as often is the case, Richmond’s rising tide failed to lift all ships. Today, the city’s poverty rate remains at roughly 25%, with areas in decline standing in noticeable contrast to their more affluent counterparts. Add to this the prevalence of undesirable land uses — including vacant and blighted parcels, and surface parking lots; and very real concerns about continued sprawl development — and it is clear that, despite its progress, Richmond’s efforts to become an equitable, vibrant, sustainable urban center have yet to come to full fruition.

Of course, many people remain committed to bettering the city, as evidenced by the local adoption of the “Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth” plan in 2020, and the General Assembly’s passage of Chapter 790 in the same year, which enables the city to adopt a land value tax (LVT) in place of its current property tax system.

Why mention a single tax policy alongside an ambitious strategic plan meant to direct the city’s development, growth and change through 2037? The simple act of adopting the LVT will prove a fundamental step toward realizing the 17 goals, 73 objectives and 415 strategies contained in the Richmond 300 plan. Here’s how:

In academic studies of U.S. cities and towns that use it, the LVT has been shown to yield a variety of desirable outcomes, including increased home values, reductions in tax delinquency, enhanced tax equity, and increases in infill development paired with reductions in sprawl. The key to all of this is the LVT’s practice of untaxing improvements — the homes and businesses people work and borrow to create — while more heavily taxing land, an inelastic good whose value derives mostly from the community in which its located.

Confused? Think about what the old real estate adage “location, location, location” really means. It turns out that untaxing private buildings encourages investment in improvements, and upping taxes on land returns more of the value created by public investments, in things like parks, schools and roads, to the public coffers.

This all probably sounds good, so what’s the catch? If there is one, adopting the LVT would change the tax bills of virtually every property owner in Richmond. The policy can (and should) be implemented in a revenue-neutral fashion, and it will rely on current property assessment data, so neither of those factors explains the anticipated changes. The changes will result from the fact that the LVT relies on new tax rates to generate property owners’ tax bills: It’s simply a matter of different math producing different numbers.

Change can be scary, and any change that affects people’s pocketbooks can be especially so. But an analysis of what the LVT would mean for Richmond is far from scary. In fact, it’s downright exciting.

Our New Jersey-based nonprofit has been working with City Councilman Andreas Addison, 1st, on research and analysis of a land value tax in Richmond. Using the city’s 2022 assessment data, we ran some analyses based on a conservative version of the LVT — one in which 50% of the total tax revenue comes from the value of land.

Here’s what we found: Richmond is home to about 6,000 vacant lots. With no improvements to speak of, the associated tax bills for these parcels currently are quite low, making them easy to hold onto until “the market is right.”

Under the LVT, owners of vacant land will see their bills go up by an average of $387 annually. This shifts roughly $6 million of tax burden away from productive land uses and incentivizing redevelopment, which in turn can reduce development pressure at the city’s periphery.

Like vacant lots, surface parking — of which Richmond has about 1,000 lots — also will pay more under the LVT. An inefficient use of urban space, these lots will collectively pay about $3 million more each year, further reducing tax pressures on owners of improved properties and (likely) spurring better land use decisions.

Finally, let’s consider the effects of the LVT on Richmond’s lifeblood: homeowners and business owners. Most residential property owners will see reductions in their tax bills of about 2%, on average. Commercial land does even better. Downtown’s flagship spaces, Class A and B office buildings, would see their current tax bills reduced by an average of almost 50%.

More in-depth analysis, and a lot of public outreach and education, are needed before the city of Richmond can implement the land value tax it authorized in 2020. As experience and the city’s actual tax data make clear, however, adopting this policy will be an important step toward realizing the vision encapsulated in the Richmond 300 plan.