Joy Pugh column: It's not too late. Financial aid for college is available for Virginia's seniors.

Only 51% of seniors who did not complete a FAFSA did so. The difference is staggering. And understandable. It’s hard for most of us to process how to pay for anything that costs thousands of dollars.

FAFSA completion opens up several opportunities. If your family has substantial economic need, you could receive the Pell Grant, up to $6,495 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Pell grants do not need to be repaid except under a few circumstances, for instance, if you withdraw from the academic program for which the grant was given.

For those families with moderate income, FAFSA submission provides access to federal loans at low interest rates, the vehicle by which most students finance their education.

FAFSA completion also is a requirement for most scholarships, including those that are merit-based. And it unlocks institutional financial aid provided by colleges and universities, which truly can be the difference between a student attending or not.

Allow yourself a deep breath and then bring your hands back to the keyboard. You don’t have to tackle this alone. FAFSA completion is the most important step for students to find their footing on a college pathway, and Virginia’s college access providers are ready to guide the way.