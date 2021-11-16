Judy Hackler column: White House and Virginia must step up for assisted living residents

More than half of Virginia’s 566 licensed assisted living providers are in danger of closing or reducing resident capacities after amassing losses — to the tune of nearly $17,000 per resident — over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is staggering on a financial basis, and an even more threatening development for the 37,392 seniors and disabled residents who call these care communities home. In Virginia, the average age for residents in assisted living is 85, with most suffering from multiple comorbidities and needing assistance with activities of daily living such as bathing, eating or toileting.

Something can be done to help remedy this problem, and in fact, it can be done rather quickly if the Biden administration and the commonwealth would take action.

At the federal level, the White House needs to target the fourth and final phase of COVID caregiver relief to assisted living facilities across Virginia and the country. Right now, some $17 billion is sitting in the congressionally mandated Provider Relief Fund to aid health care providers impacted by the pandemic. But the Biden administration is not prioritizing any money for the providers who have protected residents of assisted living communities throughout this long and ongoing pandemic.