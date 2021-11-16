Judy Hackler column: White House and Virginia must step up for assisted living residents

More than half of Virginia’s 566 licensed assisted living providers are in danger of closing or reducing resident capacities after amassing losses — to the tune of nearly $17,000 per resident — over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is staggering on a financial basis, and an even more threatening development for the 37,392 seniors and disabled residents who call these care communities home. In Virginia, the average age for residents in assisted living is 85, with most suffering from multiple comorbidities and needing assistance with activities of daily living such as bathing, eating or toileting.
Something can be done to help remedy this problem, and in fact, it can be done rather quickly if the Biden administration and the commonwealth would take action.
At the federal level, the White House needs to target the fourth and final phase of COVID caregiver relief to assisted living facilities across Virginia and the country. Right now, some $17 billion is sitting in the congressionally mandated Provider Relief Fund to aid health care providers impacted by the pandemic. But the Biden administration is not prioritizing any money for the providers who have protected residents of assisted living communities throughout this long and ongoing pandemic.
It is not just the White House that needs to step up for our parents, grandparents, veterans, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles in assisted living communities. In Richmond, there is a huge need to change policies. It was Virginia policymakers who reduced financial relief for assisted living providers from $20 million to $10.3 million, and Virginia’s agencies disbursed only $3.5 million for assisted living communities to serve the residents and staff.
Case in point: For the $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds (a separate program from the PRF), Virginia’s assisted living providers received $0 of the initial allocations. Zero.
After the summer special session of the General Assembly, there still was $1.1 billion of ARPA funds left unallocated. The Virginia Assisted Living Association has asked Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and several state agencies numerous times how those funds will be spent. VALA also has requested numerous times that assisted living providers be allocated a portion, but the commonwealth so far has refused.
We need assisted living providers to receive some of those ARPA funds to continue to provide lifesaving care and housing options to the residents, and to remain a viable employer to the employees. It is that simple. Please help us encourage your legislative leaders and the governor’s administration to allocate those funds.
Virginia’s senior living communities need federal and state assistance as soon as possible. Without this vital help, many may have to close their doors, creating a housing crisis for seniors at the exact moment they need safe places to live. It’s a crisis we can and must avoid.
Since the pandemic arrived early last year, caregivers have led the way to protect seniors who call assisted living, memory care facilities and other senior communities home. They swiftly established new health protocols, added personal protective equipment, enhanced infection prevention and control measures, and supported employees who accepted greater risks with benefits like hero pay.
Some staff members worked 30 days straight during COVID outbreaks to provide direct care to the most vulnerable individuals of COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of assisted living facilities reported no COVID-related deaths at all, highlighting the effectiveness of preventative efforts.
These actions worked but came at a substantial cost — one that has yet to be met by equivalent federal and state funding allocations. On a national basis, senior living communities have suffered nearly $30 billion in expenses and losses due to COVID, prompting the national assisted living advocacy group, Argentum, to launch a “Don’t Leave Us Behind ... Again” campaign to obtain targeted COVID relief.
Members of Congress from both parties have recognized that failure to distribute federal relief funds quickly and equitably is not a path out of the pandemic, but a path toward bankruptcy and an additional health crisis. It has been discouraging to watch the Biden and Northam administrations ignore these calls for action and neglect Virginia’s assisted living communities by failing to provide an equitable, targeted distribution of vital financial aid.
In Virginia, we saw a tide of change sweep the state on Election Day, but we want to emphasize that caring for seniors should be a nonpartisan effort. It should not matter what party holds the leadership positions or the majority when it comes to saving lives and doing what is right.
We welcome support from all legislative and regulatory representatives to provide help to a suffering industry that is providing care and housing to tens of thousands of residents and continued employment to staff. We urge federal and state decision-makers to make assisted living communities a priority in the weeks and months ahead.
Don’t leave Virginia’s seniors behind ... again.
Judy Hackler is executive director of the Virginia Assisted Living Association. Contact her at: jhackler@valainfo.org