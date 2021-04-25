Julie Funkhouser column: To prevent fatal overdoses in Virginia, emergency rooms will equip patients with naloxone

Over the past year, Virginia hospitals have faced dual crises. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic only have been exacerbated as Virginia has seen a dangerous increase in visits to the emergency department for opioid overdose events. Tragically, though, many of the individuals treated for an overdose in our state walk out of the hospital no better prepared to manage their risk. Thankfully, that reality is changing.

This year, members of the General Assembly worked together to pass legislation that requires Virginia hospitals that provide emergency treatment to an individual experiencing an overdose to implement an overdose plan that might include providing the patient with a take-home, potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medicine, such as naloxone.

On March 18, Gov. Ralph Northam signed that legislation into law, taking a critical step forward to protect more individuals who require treatment for an overdose in a hospital setting. The work is not done to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the harms of accidental overdose, but this paves the way to help prevent future emergency overdose situations from becoming fatal.