Julie Funkhouser column: To prevent fatal overdoses in Virginia, emergency rooms will equip patients with naloxone

Over the past year, Virginia hospitals have faced dual crises. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic only have been exacerbated as Virginia has seen a dangerous increase in visits to the emergency department for opioid overdose events. Tragically, though, many of the individuals treated for an overdose in our state walk out of the hospital no better prepared to manage their risk. Thankfully, that reality is changing.
This year, members of the General Assembly worked together to pass legislation that requires Virginia hospitals that provide emergency treatment to an individual experiencing an overdose to implement an overdose plan that might include providing the patient with a take-home, potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medicine, such as naloxone.
On March 18, Gov. Ralph Northam signed that legislation into law, taking a critical step forward to protect more individuals who require treatment for an overdose in a hospital setting. The work is not done to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the harms of accidental overdose, but this paves the way to help prevent future emergency overdose situations from becoming fatal.
Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and to revive someone in a life-threatening situation. And it works — but only when people have immediate access to it when they need it most. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there were 2,053 opioid overdose deaths in Virginia from January to October 2020, the highest number ever recorded in a single year. In comparison, there were 1,626 opioid overdose deaths during the same time period in 2019 and 1,486 deaths in 2018. Each one represents a life we could have saved — one we know how to save with naloxone.
The number of individuals who have visited a Virginia hospital emergency department to be revived of an overdose skyrocketed during the pandemic. In fact, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported that hospitals treated nearly 10,000 patients for an opioid overdose in 2020. Unfortunately, an increasing number of these overdoses become fatal. Putting in place measures to provide naloxone at the point of emergency department discharge will make this potentially lifesaving medicine more accessible to patients who have experienced an overdose and who might need it again. It also builds on the work Virginia is doing to make this medication more accessible, which started in 2017 when the state mandated the co-prescribing of naloxone alongside certain opioid prescriptions.
For patients who are living with a substance use disorder and trying to cope with the emotional and financial effects of the pandemic, this law ensures that we do more to make sure they’re prepared with naloxone, and the evidence points to why this strategy makes sense. Research from the Pew Charitable Trusts shows that expanded access to naloxone can reduce opioid overdose deaths, and the FDA, the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Medical Association (AMA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) all recently have taken steps to expand access to and use of naloxone to combat accidental overdose events.
Let’s be clear: Our state is a leader in the fight to combat the opioid epidemic, but the work ahead of us remains to educate more patients and individuals about their risk and how to properly respond when an overdose occurs. And our state must not stop at the signature of a law. We must put in place guardrails that ensure hospitals play their part and patients receive proper education.
In the months ahead, the Virginia Department of Health Professions and the VDH will convene a working group to develop recommendations and best practices for the treatment and discharging of patients in emergency departments who are experiencing opioid-related emergencies. The working group will develop best practices for proper screening procedures, dispensing of naloxone upon discharge, and resources to connect patients treated for an opioid-related emergency with support programs and treatment providers.
The convergence of the pandemic and the opioid epidemic this past year has caused pain and loss for too many in our state. And as we begin to take the steps needed to get back to a normal postpandemic life, we cannot forget about the opioid epidemic that still remains. We must continue to work toward ensuring more at-risk individuals are prepared to respond to accidental overdose.
Julie Funkhouser is a Virginia native, and the co-founder and CEO of the Recovery Connection, a service provider for those who struggle with substance use. Contact her at: julie@therecoveryconnectionllc.com