Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in his 1963 Letter from Birmingham Jail, scolded a nation that valued decorum over democracy in lamenting “the white moderate who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice.”

But “order” in America has always been color-coded; “law and order” a dog whistle to stoke racial animus and fear. Today, the enduring devotion of a substantial chunk of white America to the norm-smashing, democracy-destabilizing Donald Trump should put to rest any notion that decorum won’t be tossed aside when chaos achieves a desired political end.

Still, it was a shock when the Republican supermajority in the Tennessee House moved to expel three duly elected Democrats for leading a House chamber demonstration for more gun control in the aftermath of a March 27 school shooting in Nashville. The response to this apparent violation of House rules was grossly disproportionate.

The protesting legislators say they were prevented from raising the gun issue, to the extent that their microphones were turned off. They broke no laws and were exercising their First Amendment right. America, after all, was founded on dissent.

But in today’s GOP, the First Amendment doesn’t stand a chance when pitted against the Second. The Republican majority in Tennessee would brook no dissent. Opponents were to be silenced, due process be damned. Thursday’s session had all the trappings of a show trial.

This is what autocracy looks like.

But — no surprise in America — punishment was meted out unequally to the so-called Tennessee Three.

Rep. Justin Pearson, who is Black, and Rep. Justin Jones, who is Black and Filipino, were tossed.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was spared expulsion by one vote.

There’s history here.

Jones, who joined the House only three months ago, was among activists demanding the removal of a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest — a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan — from the Tennessee Capitol. Following that 2019 protest, he was charged with assault after allegedly throwing a cup of liquid at a former Tennessee House speaker. The charge was later dropped; the bust, ultimately removed.

Jones, 27, represents part of Nashville; Pearson, 29, parts of Memphis. Their expulsion came 55 years and two days after King was assassinated in Memphis while coming to the aid of striking sanitation workers.

And here, some folks will attempt to parse how Johnson’s situation was somehow different from that of her fellow protesters.

An America that had earlier in the week debated the disparate reaction toward two women’s basketball stars — one white, one African American — who used the same hand gesture toward a vanquished opponent during the NCAA tournament are now seeing unequal treatment play out in a political forum.

Asked about the different outcome at the Tennessee Capitol, Johnson said: “It might have to do with the color of our skin.”

Indeed, since the dawn of this nation, racism and anti-democracy have been joined at the hip.

This is what white supremacy looks like.

The political right, nonsensically, has likened the nonviolent protest at the Tennessee statehouse to the deadly assault on our democracy that was the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. That argument, and the noise created by the expulsions, seems more like an attempt to deflect from Tennessee’s notoriously lax gun laws and the GOP’s feeble response to the slaughter of schoolchildren, from Newtown, Connecticut to Parkland, Florida to Uvalde, Texas to Nashville.

The party that wields white Christian nationalism as a weapon left it up to Tennessee Democrats to advocate on behalf of the victims of a mass shooting at The Covenant School, a predominantly white, private Christian school where three adults and three 9-year-olds were killed in a mass shooting.

Which brings us to Justice Clarence Thomas.

ProPublica reports that Thomas, for two decades, has not reported lavish gifts and travel provided to him by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow. Thomas hobnobbed on Crow’s superyacht, routinely summered at the billionaire’s private resort in the Adirondacks and vacationed with him in Indonesia. “The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court,” the piece says.

This, from a jurist who once said he preferred Walmart parking lots to the beach.

Thomas’ statement in the aftermath was lame: That he was advised by colleagues and others in the judiciary that there was no need to report the gifts.

That’s an easy sell if you aren’t big on transparency in the first place. Thomas, whose conservative activist wife Ginni sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has no business on the Supreme Court. But there he sits, as Jones and Pearson are ousted from their legislative seats. Meanwhile, we’re left to wonder: How much does a favorable ruling cost?

This is what plutocracy looks like.

To paraphrase Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca, you might think the problems of three little people in Tennessee don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy country.

You would be wrong.

In his eloquent statement before the expulsion vote, Jones said the ouster “will signal to the nation that there is no democracy in this state. It will signal to the nation that if it could happen here in Tennessee, it’s coming to your state next. And that is why the nation is watching us, what we do here.”

A nation that selectively prizes decorum over democracy will ultimately lose both.