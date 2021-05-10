Kara Alaimo column: 5 things moms gained during the pandemic — and should refuse to give up

By Kara Alaimo

It has been a hellish year for moms. While our kids have been out of school due to the pandemic, many of us who have been fortunate enough to keep our jobs have been expected to work while providing around-the-clock child care.

Unsurprisingly, more than 2.4 million women left the labor force between February 2020 and February 2021. Thanks to The New York Times, we now have a dedicated phone line so we can call in and scream.

But there’s a way to make a bad situation work for us. Here are five gains mothers have made during the pandemic that they should refuse to give up when it’s over.

1) No-visitor policies in hospitals after childbirth

As new mothers are recovering from a major medical event, they also have to feed their babies every couple of hours, often with the added learning curve and challenges that come with breastfeeding.

One night after my daughter was born in March, I stayed up until the wee hours of the morning to care for her. When a hospital technician woke me a few minutes after I finally got to sleep to take my blood pressure, I was so confused that she asked whether I speak English. (I am a professor of communication.)