Kareem Clark column: Vaccines are ready, but some people are not — and it's our fault as scientists

In addition to the physical barriers to scientific research, there also are technical ones. Our publications are muddled with so much jargon that even scientists from different fields have trouble reading them.

And in the age of social media, our voice no longer is the loudest. A post from the Unmasking America Facebook page or a tweet by @plannedemic27 will pop up on feeds before a Nature article.

What’s worse, we fail at the opportunities we do have to reach the public because we’re just not well-equipped. We critique each other’s grants, skim each other’s papers and gather in dusty conference rooms. But nonscientist communication isn’t prioritized. Instead, academics often discourage outreach opportunities because they steal precious lab time.

But somewhere along the way, we forgot why we step into that lab every day — not to fight for grant scores and impact factors — but to help people. All of the scientific advancements in the world are useless if we can’t foster trust with the people whose lives we’re trying to improve.