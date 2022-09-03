Karen Kerrigan column: To end the digital divide, states should follow Virginia's lead

For too long, many homes and small businesses have lacked a reliable internet connection. While billions of tax dollars have been spent to bring all Americans a high-speed internet connection, a new federal program finally puts the power and resources in the hands of the states to accomplish this daunting task. As states decide how to spend this infusion of federal broadband funding, they should look to Virginia’s example.

At the end of 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. Along with funding significant upgrades to our nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure needs, the law authorized $65 billion toward deploying broadband internet across the country.

The main bucket of funding is through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. While the money is coming from the federal government, it will be up to all of the 56 states and territories to actually carry out the BEAD program’s goal of ending the digital divide by bringing broadband to unserved and underserved communities.

The federal government has been trying to end the digital divide for more than 20 years. Rural America in particular has suffered, with many local communities across the country finding it difficult to compete in the modern economy.

Small businesses power the world’s economy, making up roughly 90% of all businesses globally. But like millions of Americans, many of these businesses have struggled without access to a reliable internet connection, which has become vitally important in the digital economy.

The goal of the BEAD program is to provide millions of businesses with broadband access in order to tap into the tools and opportunity made available through the digital economy. Yet, while all 56 eligible states and territories have filed a letter of intent to apply for BEAD funding, not every program will be the same.

Furthermore, the federal government has set up a series of dates, deadlines and other hoops to jump through in order to access BEAD funds. To bring their citizens and small businesses online, and more quickly, public officials across the country should follow Virginia’s lead.

For several years, Virginia has been ahead of the curve on connecting homes and small businesses in the most remote corners of the commonwealth. Virginia’s program boasts an aggressive completion deadline that uses all technologies available to get Virginians online, and it is backed by a large coalition of groups.

Virginia’s efforts to end the digital divide began in earnest in 2017 and have been sustained through significant bipartisan support. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam set the lofty goal of getting all unserved communities online by 2024.

His Republican successor, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, has carried the baton. With support from the General Assembly, the Commonwealth Connect Fund has awarded roughly $850 million in grants and connected more 400,000 homes and business since the program’s inception.

Public-sector support is not the only ingredient of Virginia’s success. The Commonwealth Connect Fund understands that private-sector involvement is critical to the goal of achieving universal broadband coverage. Internet service providers in Virginia — and any state across the country — are the experts at handling the complexity and costs of deploying broadband infrastructure.

As states start to design their programs with BEAD funding, they will receive applications from a variety of entities, including ISPs and municipalities seeking to build their own broadband networks. Yet as Virginia has proven, there are only a few scenarios where a local municipality should be tasked with building a network that its businesses and homes will rely on for internet access. One of the most critical decisions a state can make is to partner with a provider that has the resources and expertise to finally end the digital divide.

Virginia’s broadband efforts also have been successful because the state realized early on that in order to bring all citizens online, every tool in the toolkit must be used. Commonwealth Connect’s policy of technology neutrality has been a critical part of the program’s success — whether it is traditional fiber to the premises or new technology like fixed wireless.

Fixed wireless provides broadband technology over 5G networks by using wireless links between fixed points. It overcomes the labor and material pain points that come with a traditional wired connection. In fact, recent research has shown fixed wireless delivers the best combination of speed, latency, reliability and costs among last-mile broadband technologies — the final leg of the internet connection that reaches the user.

Though the BEAD program isn’t perfect, it will get us closer to ending the digital divide by providing a reliable internet connection to homes and businesses across the country. This is an opportunity that we cannot afford to waste. As states design their deployment programs, they should follow Virginia’s example by partnering with experienced providers and taking advantage of all technology available to achieve universal broadband coverage.