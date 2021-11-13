Karen Stanley column: Homelessness and substance use programs are more critical than ever

“If you don’t get help, you’re going to die.”
An emergency room nurse delivered this prescription to Nichole.
Her journey to alcoholism was swift and severe. After largely avoiding drugs and alcohol, overwhelming responsibility and postpartum depression led her to begin drinking at night. Soon, a habit developed and she began shaking from withdrawal when she woke in the mornings. The disease deepened its grip so far that one day, she called an ambulance for herself.
Nichole wanted help, but waiting lists for recovery help were long — this was before CARITAS opened The Healing Place for Women. Eventually, Nichole found her way to a local recovery program. As she neared completion, she knew she couldn’t go home — an ex with a drug history was there waiting. She didn’t just need a new apartment; she needed a safe place to heal, to practice staying sober, to rebuild herself, to make new connections and to find a job.
She called the CARITAS Recovery Residences, a VARR-certified community of sober-living apartments. She enrolled in our six-week workforce development and life skills program. Today, Nichole works with a local hotel and is progressing toward a management position.
This week (Nov. 13-21) is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and Nichole’s story, though unique, is not unlike the stories that flow in and out of our CARITAS buildings every day.
One crisis leads to a complexity of needs that require sophisticated attention. Sudden job loss, a house fire, domestic abuse and even one drink can lead someone down a path filled with life-or-death decisions: Where do I eat? How will I get my heart medication? Where can I sleep? Who will hire me?
The nation’s homelessness and substance use crises intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to see its consequences for years. The rising cost of housing mixed with a slow job recovery for low-wage workers are compounding these issues.
The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports show just how difficult and isolating the pandemic has been for those struggling with substance use disorders. Nationally, more than 93,000 people died from overdoses in the past year. That number is the highest ever recorded.
In Richmond, the July 2021 point-in-time count revealed that there was a 42% increase in people experiencing homelessness over the past two years. In June 2021, the median price of a home in the Richmond area was $310,000, a 44% increase from just five years earlier. Increasing home prices pushed up rental market prices. Affordable housing is hard to find even for professionals adept at navigating the system. It’s even more challenging for men and women who also face medical issues and unemployment.
Homelessness and substance use disorders do not occur without other compounding and complex issues. We are documenting an increasing number of men and women who suffer from a concurrence of disorders.
National data echo what we see every day. Studies show that half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance use disorder, and vice versa. Similarly, many studies show that about one-third of those with mental health disorders will experience homelessness.
The challenges we face are not getting easier. Our mission at CARITAS remains urgent, possibly more so than ever. The more challenging our work becomes, the more innovative we get with our resources. We partner with experts like FeedMore, which helps us serve nearly 800 meals a day across our programs. We look to Daily Planet Health Services for guidance and support on weekly changes related to COVID. Its staff members also offer medical, dental and mental health care to our residents.
We’ve added and modified programs, and we’ve expanded our facilities throughout the pandemic. All the while, we opened the CARITAS Center. The community understood our vision and answered our call when we needed funding, donations and manpower.
Together, we transformed the abandoned Philip Morris Blended Leaf plant into a community hub that already is saving lives. For this work, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development honored CARITAS with the “Best Housing Program” award at the recent Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference.
We are honored by our accolades and inspired by our progress, though we’re also looking toward the stark landscape ahead. We serve nearly 4,000 people every year. We know there are more who need help. We need the community’s help. The winter months will bring new challenges for CARITAS, our partners and the people we serve.
Karen Stanley is the president and CEO of CARITAS, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter, job training, recovery services, essential furniture and recovery housing to Richmond’s most vulnerable community members. Contact her at: kstanley@caritasva.org
For more information, visit: www.caritasva.org