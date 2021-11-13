Karen Stanley column: Homelessness and substance use programs are more critical than ever

National data echo what we see every day. Studies show that half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance use disorder, and vice versa. Similarly, many studies show that about one-third of those with mental health disorders will experience homelessness.

The challenges we face are not getting easier. Our mission at CARITAS remains urgent, possibly more so than ever. The more challenging our work becomes, the more innovative we get with our resources. We partner with experts like FeedMore, which helps us serve nearly 800 meals a day across our programs. We look to Daily Planet Health Services for guidance and support on weekly changes related to COVID. Its staff members also offer medical, dental and mental health care to our residents.

We’ve added and modified programs, and we’ve expanded our facilities throughout the pandemic. All the while, we opened the CARITAS Center. The community understood our vision and answered our call when we needed funding, donations and manpower.

Together, we transformed the abandoned Philip Morris Blended Leaf plant into a community hub that already is saving lives. For this work, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development honored CARITAS with the “Best Housing Program” award at the recent Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference.

We are honored by our accolades and inspired by our progress, though we’re also looking toward the stark landscape ahead. We serve nearly 4,000 people every year. We know there are more who need help. We need the community’s help. The winter months will bring new challenges for CARITAS, our partners and the people we serve.