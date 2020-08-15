Karl Leonard column: A practical pathway to defunding police

Emotions run high on both sides of the debate to defund law enforcement. Perhaps there is a pathway where agencies can partially be defunded without consequences or even debate. (Defunding refers to reallocating funds to social services, youth services and other community resources.)
Mental health and drug addiction are two areas that, if addressed, could significantly reduce calls for service and the number of incarcerated inmates, both data points used to justify funding. These two areas are not mutually exclusive.
The shift from jails housing criminals to housing those with mental illnesses dates back to 1961, when the presidential Joint Commission on Mental Illness and Health recommended community health centers be set up to treat those with less severe mental illnesses. That began the deinstitutionalization of mental hospitals and the process of replacing psychiatric hospitals with what was supposed to be community-based mental health services.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Act, which further called for up to 2,500 community mental health centers to be created.
Between 1955 and 1994, roughly 487,000 people with mental illnesses were discharged from state hospitals, ushering in the onset of their closure. However, community-based resources to assist those who were released from the state hospitals never were fully funded or funded enough to meet the demand for services.
Many struggling with mental illnesses were left without services or the help they desperately needed and wanted. This never was more evident than in Virginia in 2013, when state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, was stabbed by his son before his son took his own life. This occurred after a public mental health agency failed to find a hospital bed for his son.
Deeds later spoke about how a magistrate couldn’t issue a temporary detention order to someone experiencing a mental health crisis unless a bed was located. His son was released after authorities couldn’t find a bed for him within the six hours allotted by law.
“That makes absolutely no sense,” Deeds said. “An emergency room cannot turn away a person in cardiac arrest because the ER is full. A police officer does not wait to arrest a murder suspect or a bank robber if no jail space is identified.”
The lack of 24/7 resources for those struggling with mental illnesses, or families seeking help for their loved ones, has resulted in the criminalization of mental illness through what has become the last and often only resort many in law enforcement have — arrest.
Law enforcement agencies are not indifferent regarding mental health. Perhaps no one profession is more cognizant of the need to have better mental health resources than law enforcement themselves. No longer able to wait for the right resources to be developed, law enforcement agencies across the nation have been very proactive in training as many members as they can in crisis intervention training (CIT).
CIT has greatly enhanced their knowledge, understanding and attitude toward those people with mental illnesses. It has served to reduce injuries to both those in law enforcement and those with mental illnesses, and it’s a start to this crisis.
However, CIT does not make law enforcement experts in the field. They are not equipped or resourced to be the mental health professionals that those in crisis need at that moment. And CIT doesn’t offer a 24/7 diversion option that is needed to best address the need, such as local drop-off centers where the primary focus is on mental health.
As a result, jails became overrun with many in mental health crises. In the Chesterfield jail, 70% of our inmates have some mental health issues, with 28% of our inmates having serious mental illnesses, including schizophrenia-spectrum disorders, severe bipolar disorder and depression.
These individuals do not need to be in a jail: They need to be in a mental health facility that has the resources to provide the best care and treatment. Jails, although providing substantial care, are not treatment centers — which takes us to the pathway to partially defund law enforcement.
Establishing a community-based mental health system of care that is readily accessible 24/7 to address the needs of our community, so someone experiencing a mental health crisis could receive the treatment he or she needs, significantly would reduce law enforcement calls for service as well as the jail population.
When calls for service decrease, law enforcement agencies can downsize to meet the current demand. When jail populations decrease, they also can downsize to meet current demand. Both would result in millions of dollars saved.
In Chesterfield alone, if we only witness a 25% reduction of inmates, that would result in more than $2 million saved annually. The statewide savings would be immense.
The other aspect overwhelming law enforcement is substance use disorders (SUD), mainly but not solely opioid use and addiction.
In the journal article, “Lifetime Benefits and Costs of Diverting Substance-Abusing Offenders From State Prison,” the authors state that if only 10% of drug-addicted offenders received drug rehabilitation instead of jail time, the criminal justice system would save $4.8 billion. If 40% of addicted offenders received treatment instead of jail, those savings would rise to $13 billion.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the prison population in the United States strongly is connected to drug use/drug-related offenses. Research shows that an estimated 65% of the U.S. prison population has an active substance use disorder.
The implementation of readily accessible help for those struggling with the disease of addiction would directly result in lowering jail populations, resulting in smaller jail staffs needed. That would usher in another means of defunding law enforcement through the creation of effective community programs to address drug addiction.
And with the decrease of drug-related crimes, law enforcement also would see a reduction of calls for service. In turn, the need for police officers, troopers or deputies would be reduced, resulting in an additional means to partially defund law enforcement.
The time is long overdue to finally implement mental health and drug addiction treatment resources in our communities — resources that anyone in a mental health crisis or with an active addiction can access in the hour of need, not “a week from Tuesday.”
We need to move away from law enforcement being mental health counselors or drug rehabilitation experts, and place those responsibilities in the hands of those expertly and specifically trained in those areas.
This is the path to defunding law enforcement. By first putting resources and funding up front where most needed — addressing the mental health needs of our community and the drug addiction issues in our community — law enforcement budgets can then naturally be reduced as service demands decline.
Karl Leonard is sheriff of Chesterfield County. Contact him at: CCSO@chesterfield.gov