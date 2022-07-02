Karl Leonard column: Compassionate approaches can break the addiction cycle

When I initially won election as Chesterfield County sheriff in 2014, I felt certain I was well prepared after decades of service with the Chesterfield County Police Department, where I rose to the rank of Major and commanded the Uniform Operations Bureau, as well as my service with the U.S. Coast Guard. What I didn’t fully appreciate until I became sheriff was the devastating impact of opioid addiction in our community.

According to records compiled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 83 million highly addictive prescription pain pills poured into Chesterfield between 2006 and 2014. The Virginia Department of Health reports more than 14,500 people died from opioid-related overdoses across Virginia between 2007 and 2021, with 629 of those fatal overdoses occurring in Chesterfield.

The crisis initially was sparked by the misuse of prescription painkillers. It led to spikes in heroin addiction, and transitioned into today’s explosion of overdoses and deaths tied to the powerful synthetic opiate called fentanyl.

I hadn’t been sheriff long before I recognized we essentially had criminalized the disease of addiction. Our local jails had been turned into treatment centers for people going through opioid withdrawal.

In Chesterfield, we’ve stepped up with creativity, commitment — and compassion. We have received national recognition for our treatment and recovery program called Helping Addicts Recover Progressively, or HARP.

HARP is a peer-led program based out of the county jail that includes addiction recovery, counseling, therapeutic programs and behavioral health support, followed by a structured transition into work release or home incarceration. I know for a fact that HARP has changed countless lives, and the program has been proven to reduce recidivism.

However, our work in Chesterfield, in the commonwealth and in our nation is far from over. With more than 105,000 overdose deaths in the past 12 months, we haven’t even seen it level off, let alone decline. Now more than ever, this highlights the need for more programs like HARP.

That’s why I am encouraged by Virginia’s national leadership in creating a rational structure and a transparent process to allocate settlement dollars from successful litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors. At its core is a focus on encouraging local and regional prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

In the coming weeks, the commonwealth will begin to see the first payments under a multiyear, $530 million settlement with three leading drug distributors, and opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Additional settlements are pending with others that had a role in igniting and prolonging the opioid crisis, including OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

Today, every Virginia locality has agreed to an allocation formula that will distribute these settlement dollars through an evidence-based approach. The formula is based on each locality’s record of opiate overdoses and deaths, and the volume of prescription pain pills shipped into each jurisdiction.

Local governments are slated to receive a substantial portion of these settlement funds, and every locality has committed to allocating a significant amount to prevention, treatment and recovery programs. Chesterfield expects to receive more than $6 million in the multiyear settlement.

For decades, our local first responders — local police, state troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and fire and rescue personnel — have provided the first line of defense during the opioid tragedy. This epidemic also has placed incredible pressure on courts and local jails, and on our public health and behavioral health networks, too.

More than half of the commonwealth’s opioid settlement dollars will be administered by the new Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority. This was created by state law in 2021, with broad bipartisan support in the General Assembly. The authority will provide additional layers of support, encouraging localities to work together to deploy prevention, treatment and recovery programs that will have the most impact.

The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results. I believe we have to try new, collaborative approaches at the local and regional levels, and I am excited that Virginia is demonstrating national leadership to that task.

Our hearts ache for the thousands of individuals and families who bear scars from the opioid tragedy. I have met too many mothers and fathers who have lost loved ones to this epidemic.

However, my spirit is lifted by the success we’re seeing with HARP and other creative, compassionate approaches that help individuals battling the cycle of addiction. And I am encouraged that Virginia has stepped up in this bipartisan way at the state and local levels — committing to meaningful support for local initiatives that will prevent, treat and support people with opioid use disorders.