Karl Leonard column: The re-evolution of criminal justice

Sparked by the death of George Floyd, we have seen a wave of calls for criminal justice reform throughout our nation. In Virginia, it particularly was visible with the recent special session of the General Assembly.

In its dust there now is a cloud of uncertainty that hovers over all law enforcement agencies. What will this change do to us? How will it affect what we do? Will we be able to continue to do our job? So many unanswered questions.

Many have envisioned a bleak picture of what our profession will be when this mad rush to change it is over. What will the “new” criminal justice system look like? How will the roles of law enforcement officers change? Will the way we do policing forever be lost?

Regardless of whether we like the changes, the short answer is that the world is not coming to an end and law enforcement will get through this.

The facts of the matter are that criminal justice reform is not new to our profession and we have been subject to it for 100 years. In the 1920s, largely in response to Prohibition, the Wickersham Commission examined the criminal justice system and made wide-ranging recommendations that changed criminal justice policies nationwide.