Karl Leonard column: The re-evolution of criminal justice

Sparked by the death of George Floyd, we have seen a wave of calls for criminal justice reform throughout our nation. In Virginia, it particularly was visible with the recent special session of the General Assembly.
In its dust there now is a cloud of uncertainty that hovers over all law enforcement agencies. What will this change do to us? How will it affect what we do? Will we be able to continue to do our job? So many unanswered questions.
Many have envisioned a bleak picture of what our profession will be when this mad rush to change it is over. What will the “new” criminal justice system look like? How will the roles of law enforcement officers change? Will the way we do policing forever be lost?
Regardless of whether we like the changes, the short answer is that the world is not coming to an end and law enforcement will get through this.
The facts of the matter are that criminal justice reform is not new to our profession and we have been subject to it for 100 years. In the 1920s, largely in response to Prohibition, the Wickersham Commission examined the criminal justice system and made wide-ranging recommendations that changed criminal justice policies nationwide.
In the 1960s, the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice final report was described as “the most comprehensive evaluation of crime and crime control in the United States at the time.” It suggested a range of law enforcement reforms that changed policing throughout the United States.
In the 1970s, following the reports of New York City Police Department Detective Frank Serpico, the city’s Knapp Commission brought about sweeping changes in law enforcement agencies everywhere.
All of these were believed at the time to usher in the end of policing and, in each instance, law enforcement adjusted and survived.
Perhaps the biggest single reform in the criminal justice system — one that had the farthest reach and implications, and one we still are subject to today — arose from an arrest stemming from an incident in Arizona on March 2, 1963, when an 18-year-old Phoenix woman, Lois Ann Jameson, reported to police that she had been abducted, driven to the desert and raped.
Detectives eventually were brought to 22-year-old Ernesto Miranda, who was questioned by them. The detectives left the interrogation with a confession that Miranda later recanted, unaware that he didn’t have to say anything at all.
This case was the impetus for the 1966 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miranda v. Arizona, establishing Miranda rights where all criminal suspects must be advised of their rights before interrogation — now considered standard police procedure.
At the time it was viewed as being the end of policing. The New York Times’ headline on Aug. 21, 1966, read “Miranda Decision Said to End the Effective Use of Confessions.”
Professor Ed Quevedo of Mills College would later state about Miranda, “It was the end of the world as we know it if you were reading the papers. ...People thought it would lead to lawlessness, police would be handcuffed; we wouldn’t be able to investigate crimes, we couldn’t punish perpetrators.”
U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan, in his dissenting opinion in Miranda v. Arizona, stated, “The Court is taking a real risk with society’s welfare in imposing its new regime on the country. The social costs of crime are too great to call the new rules anything but a hazardous experimentation...”
Then-presidential candidate Richard Nixon said, “The Miranda and Escobedo decisions of the high court have had the effect of seriously hamstringing the peace forces in our society and strengthening the criminal forces...the balance must be shifted back.”
The reactions and emotions that came out of the Miranda ruling are no different than what we are seeing today with the many calls for criminal justice reform. In the end, whatever changes occur will happen and will be implemented, and much like all of the reform that has happened in the past 100 years, policing will go on.
Law enforcement is a very durable profession that has been part of our society for longer than we have been declared independent. As early as 1626 in Boston, early settlers relied on a “night watch” to look out for fellow colonists engaging in prostitution or gambling.
As Boston and other cities witnessed increasing urbanization, the night-watch system was found to be inadequate. Boston then formed the first publicly funded, organized police force with officers on duty fulltime in 1838.
Almost 400 years later police departments are still here and are still doing not only the basic service that served as the impetus for forming the Boston Police Department, but so many other critical, specialized, new, advanced and highly technical missions to best serve our communities.
There inevitably will be changes that occur with the move toward criminal justice reform, some of which will appear devastating on the surface. Most certainly what we do will change.
However, in the end these changes just will serve as another chapter of our long history as we move into our next 400 years. And much like the implementation of the Miranda warnings, they will become an afterthought as we have shown our great ability to adapt, change and continue to develop.
Fret not, for this too shall pass and become part of our institutional fiber. Law enforcement is an ever-evolving organism that is here to stay, to serve without bias, to protect equally and justly, and one to be proud of.
Karl Leonard is sheriff of Chesterfield County. Contact him at: CCSO@chesterfield.gov