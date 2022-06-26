Karl Polzer column: The case for renewing the expanded child tax credit

The federal government’s failure to extend the expanded child tax credit — which, for one year, was available to many more low-income families than in the past — reveals a bias embedded in both political parties. In setting spending priorities, members of Congress appear to think children and families at the bottom of the economic pyramid are worth less than those above them.

As COVID-19 ravaged the country, Congress made the child tax credit more equitable and inclusive. The American Rescue Plan temporarily raised the credit to $3,000 ($3,600 for each child younger than age 6), and made it fully refundable, which allowed more low-income families to benefit. These changes expired at the end of 2021.

The law now reverts to provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, through which Congress increased the credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child for couples making as much as $400,000. As before 2021, those who are too poor to pay income taxes in 2022 can receive up to a maximum of only $1,400. And those making $2,500 or less are not eligible for any benefit.

Child tax credit spending once again is heavily tilted in favor of middle- and upper-income families. In 2019, the Tax Policy Center estimated taxpayers with annual incomes between $100,000 and $200,000 received the largest credit — more than $3,000 on average.

Families with annual incomes under $20,000 received a credit of less than $1,000. Those earning under $10,000 received an average of only $250.

Unless Congress acts, a low-income family with two kids — waiting for its last installment of a $6,000 to $7,200 credit for tax year 2021 — will be eligible to receive only a small fraction of that amount for 2022. Some families might get nothing if Congress decides to impose work requirements proposed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and others.

The American Rescue Plan temporarily increased tax credits for more than 65 million (roughly 90% of) U.S. children. Previously, 27 million kids — including roughly half of Black and Latino children, and half of youngsters in rural communities — received less than the full credit amount.

If continued, the child tax credit expansions were projected to reduce annual child poverty by more than 40%. Letting the expansion lapse puts about 10 million children at risk of slipping back below the poverty line or deeper into poverty, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

While consequences of congressional inaction will be negligible for high-income families and manageable for middle-income households, they will be severe for most low-income families. Both political parties bear responsibility.

Many Republicans support cutting assistance to low-income families. Some favor strict work requirements to receive the child tax credit.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a pro-family advocate, is an exception. Romney has proposed replacing the child tax credit with a near-universal subsidy for raising children, administered by the Social Security Administration.

For their part, Democrats nested the extension of the expanded child tax credit inside of the seemingly forgotten “Build Back Better” bill — a conglomeration of initiatives, many of which primarily would benefit middle-income people and above. Both parties historically have supported tax breaks and exclusions, particularly for employee benefits, that recycle tax dollars back to higher-income groups, while providing much lower benefits for lower-income families.

Asked about his repeated refusal to support relief for struggling families, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. — one of Congress’ wealthiest members — recently said he “never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.” If Johnson really believes that, why doesn’t he lead a charge to get rid of the child tax credit altogether — especially since the lion’s share of lost revenue is going to families that don’t need it?

The national debt just climbed above $30 trillion. There’s a strong case to target spending wisely, particularly among Republicans.

Making sure low-income families have the resources to raise functional children matters a great deal for national productivity and security. Almost half of the future U.S. workforce younger than age 6 is growing up in poor or near-poor families.

Families in the lowest 10th percentile have 15 times less annual income than children in the 90th percentile. About 42% of U.S. births are paid for by Medicaid, public health insurance for low-income Americans.

Congress shouldn’t let any more time pass before getting back to work on the child tax credit. Money could be saved by dropping amounts to somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 per child, and progressively targeting funds toward low-income families.

Tax credits (or other subsidies) also could be weighted toward younger children, who require the most parenting time and costly day care so parents can work. Parents with young kids usually are in early stages of their careers and, on average, they have lower earnings than parents with older children.

If lawmakers decide to add a work mandate, it could be softened to require only part-time paid employment for low-income single parents. They might have the hardest time earning a living wage since they have no partner.

Alternatively, low-income parents facing work requirements could be provided with adequate child care subsidies, which — incidentally — would be far more costly for taxpayers than the 2021 credit amounts.

Romney and other leaders realize work does not have to be paid to have great value to society. Raising children is hard work, and perhaps the most important contribution parents make to the country. Having enough time to raise their children should not disqualify parents or caregivers from getting government assistance that people who are financially better off receive.