Kasie M. Cassell column: For women with postpartum depression, social support will improve outcomes

Women historically have been hesitant to ask for help, especially when they need it the most. The superwoman persona exists: It embodies the feelings that as women, we can do it all, and won’t mess up our makeup in the process.

But what happens when reality sets in and we realize superwoman actually is a made-up character? Who wants to talk about these feelings? Who wants to ask their friends and family members if they are OK?

The answer is: We all need to. It won’t be easy. It will be hard, but it will save lives. It will save the lives of our sisters, our friends and our neighbors, and it will save the lives of women we never will meet.

Postpartum depression affects 13% to 25% of women. It is a nonpsychotic mood disorder that can occur any time within the first year after giving birth. If left untreated, it can have scarring effects and long-lasting impacts on the health of women and their children.

Maternal mortality in the United States is higher than any other developed nation and the disparities in care are a stark reality in the unequal treatment and distribution of resources for marginalized women.

Low social support and perceived stigma are two factors that can increase the likelihood a woman will experience postpartum depression and a reluctancy to seek treatment. Strengthening protective factors for all women is a responsibility we all should take seriously, not just as mental health professionals. Sociocultural disparities and the perception of racism not only affect formal mental health services, but they create barriers for women seeking social support.

Social support saves lives. When a woman has a baby, people show up (maybe not during COVID-19, but that’s a topic for another time). They bring food, they celebrate and they offer to hold the new baby, but how many people ask the hard questions?

Asking hard questions, especially about a new mom’s mental health, is hard. But that should not stop us from doing so. Postpartum depression is real, it is devastating and it can be alienating for women if they fear they will be judged. If you have experienced postpartum depression, talk about it, tell your story and encourage others to do the same.

My first experience with the power of social support happened during my first month as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. The front desk called my office and said Terri is on the phone, asking to speak with you immediately.

I racked my brain and could not think of any patient named Terri. But as a new practitioner, I picked up the call. Terri quickly introduced herself. She in fact was not a patient of mine. She was a friend of my patient, Julie.

I had seen Julie earlier that week and she told me everything was great. She was doing well, and her baby was nursing and sleeping “like a champ.” I had my reservations, but she declined medication and said she would make an appointment with our therapist when she checked out.

Julie didn’t. She was not great. She wasn’t even OK. Without confirming Julie was an actual patient of mine (following privacy laws), I asked Terri for more details. Julie was in crisis and experiencing severe postpartum depression. Only after Terri pressed her friend because she knew in her heart something was wrong, Julie finally admitted she was not OK.

I was able to reach out and convince Julie to come in for another appointment. She finally told me what really was going on and I was able to get her the help she needed. If Terri had not asked the hard questions, Julie might not ever have received the care that ultimately saved her life.

So, I am asking as a mental health practitioner, as a mom of four, as a survivor of severe postpartum depression and as a friend: Ask the hard questions. Then, if additional actions are necessary, don’t stop until you know the person is getting the help that’s needed.

You may never get a “thank you” or even know that you helped. But I know you did and I say “thank you” from the bottom of my heart.