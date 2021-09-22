Kate Ayers column: Welcoming our Afghan evacuees can help propel Richmond

They make excellent employees — 73% of companies surveyed by the Fiscal Policy Institute report that refugees have a lower turnover rate than other employees. New evacuees will be no different. They are eager to work and well-positioned to fill current shortages in health care, construction and the service industry.

But it’s also important to understand that the evacuees fleeing violence and trauma face specific challenges. It’s hard to underestimate the heartbreak of losing not just your home but your country. Many Afghans coming to Richmond have family members who remain Taliban targets. They are grieving and will need a network of support to move forward and rebuild their lives.

Fortunately, there is much we can do to help them. After national organizations like the International Rescue Committee and Catholic Charities set up newcomers with housing, health care and other basic necessities, we’ll need Virginians to step in. When it comes to resettlement, we should take nothing for granted.

Evacuees must learn how to navigate public transportation, persevere through the driver’s license process, obtain medical insurance and pay their bills. Although some will arrive with advanced English skills, their family members need help learning English and enrolling their kids in school.