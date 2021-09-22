Kate Ayers column: Welcoming our Afghan evacuees can help propel Richmond

In the coming weeks and months, you may see new faces around our city. Virginia has the second-largest population of Afghan immigrants in the U.S. In fact, 75% of our city’s foreign-born arrivals since 2016 have been from Afghanistan. And now that the Taliban have retaken Kabul, we are going to provide a haven to many more.
Eighty-one percent of Americans believe helping these Afghan evacuees is the right thing to do, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov Poll. I agree. As the executive director of ReEstablish Richmond, a nonprofit that helps immigrants and refugees establish roots, build community and become self-sufficient, I’m proud to know that our city will be a humanitarian beacon.
But I’m also excited for the opportunities these newcomers will bring to us. At a moment when industries across our region face serious workforce shortages, our Afghan allies and their families are poised to be an economic boon — but only if we help pave the way.
The majority of Afghans in our city are Special Immigrant Visa holders who were allies of the U.S. military. Many worked as translators. But they also include engineers, physicians, contractors, even human resource managers. They are among Virginia’s more than 98,000 refugee residents— immigrants who constitute a significant part of the workforce; 8,700 work in health care, according to New American Economy, a bipartisan immigration research and advocacy group. Many others fill positions in the food supply chain, from meat and seafood processing to supermarkets to restaurants.
They make excellent employees — 73% of companies surveyed by the Fiscal Policy Institute report that refugees have a lower turnover rate than other employees. New evacuees will be no different. They are eager to work and well-positioned to fill current shortages in health care, construction and the service industry.
But it’s also important to understand that the evacuees fleeing violence and trauma face specific challenges. It’s hard to underestimate the heartbreak of losing not just your home but your country. Many Afghans coming to Richmond have family members who remain Taliban targets. They are grieving and will need a network of support to move forward and rebuild their lives.
Fortunately, there is much we can do to help them. After national organizations like the International Rescue Committee and Catholic Charities set up newcomers with housing, health care and other basic necessities, we’ll need Virginians to step in. When it comes to resettlement, we should take nothing for granted.
Evacuees must learn how to navigate public transportation, persevere through the driver’s license process, obtain medical insurance and pay their bills. Although some will arrive with advanced English skills, their family members need help learning English and enrolling their kids in school.
And the nearly 28% of Afghans who have bachelor’s or advanced degrees likely will need additional training in order to translate their professional skills to comparable jobs here in the U.S. According to the Migration Policy Institute, college-educated immigrants employed in low-skilled work miss out on more than $39 billion in wages, and governments lose more than $10 billion in potential taxes.
When given access to this kind of education, refugees make enormous strides. By the time a refugee has lived in the U.S. for more than 25 years, the individual’s household income reaches $67,000, higher than the $53,000 median income of American households overall. Currently, Afghan immigrants in the United States have $3.5 billion in household income and hold $2.2 billion in spending power, according to New American Economy.
It heartens me that more than 40 Richmond businesses, schools and citizens have asked ReEstablish Richmond how they can help with the resettlement process. If you have skills to teach, open jobs to fill or simply want to help a new family feel welcome, reach out. I am confident our city can provide meaningful, lasting support that empowers our Afghan allies to become fully independent in America. In the end, all of Richmond will benefit.
Kate Ayers is the executive director at ReEstablish Richmond and a member of Virginia’s Office of New Americans Advisory Board. Contact her at: kate@reestablishrichmond.org