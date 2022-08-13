Kate Cassada column: Teacher vacancy crisis demands more than piecemeal fixes

As the school year begins across the commonwealth, public and private education organizations are experiencing a significant staff vacancy crisis. There simply are not enough fully licensed, or provisionally licensed, educators to fill open positions in Virginia.

In a report to two House of Delegates committees (Education and Appropriations) and two state Senate committees (Finance and Appropriations, and Education and Health) on recruitment incentives, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow’s office noted 4,977 instructional vacancies in Virginia for the 2021-22 school year (as of Aug. 15, 2021). These vacancies existed in only 70 of the commonwealth’s 132 public school divisions, so the statewide shortage was even more significant.

The situation has worsened for the 2022-23 school year. Representative of numerous other divisions, as of July 10, Richmond Public Schools had 222 vacancies for teachers, counselors and librarians. As of Aug. 4, Henrico County had 380 unfilled “in-school” positions.

This is not a situation we can easily repair in the next few years. Enrollment numbers in teacher and leader preparation programs have steadily declined, and educators are leaving the profession for jobs that offer more reasonable pay, respect, working conditions and safe facilities.

While the current teacher shortage is exacerbated by the pandemic, this problem is emblematic of a much larger and long-lived American crisis — the devaluation and degradation of education and educators by society. Those interested in education, but also interested in professional respect and stability, seem to have finally said, “Enough!”

Recent reports of teacher treatment across the country are deeply troubling. Beyond the systemic low pay when compared to other professions that require similar degree attainment, this is a story of deadly mass shootings, assaults on teachers with rubber pellets through active-shooter training, demoralizing public exhibitions to fund classroom supplies and declarations of teachers’ lack of intelligence.

These almost incomprehensible examples help explain how education has become so unattractive that we cannot build a sustainable workforce.

As of late May, there were 27 school shootings in 2022, resulting in 27 deaths and 56 injuries, according to Education Week’s tracker. In 2019, in a shocking effort to prepare teachers for school shootings, Indiana elementary educators were instructed in school safety training to crouch against a wall as they were shot with rubber pellets.

Some reportedly were shot “execution style.” The teachers were left with bruises, trauma and, for some, a former profession in education.

In December 2021, teachers in South Dakota were invited to publicly crawl on their hands and knees, for audience entertainment at a junior hockey league game, to collect $1 bills to help fund their classrooms and school projects.

In June 2022, Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College in Michigan and a then-charter school adviser to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, was recorded stating “education destroys generations of people ... like the plague” and that “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

Such disrespect is breathtaking. And now, to no educator’s surprise, we are scrambling to place children in classrooms with qualified educators.

Education, as an entity, is severely undervalued and underfunded. This is a much larger issue than low teacher pay, although teacher pay is a serious contributing element of the current staffing crisis.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the teacher wage penalty — a measure of how much less public school teachers are paid compared to other college-educated workers — was 19.2% across the profession in 2019. From 2014 to 2019, Virginia scored last, at a whopping 32.7%.

As a result of the Great Resignation, many private-sector employers have shifted their financial priorities to survival mode, realizing they must choose between levels of profit and properly compensated skilled employees. As a result, some organizations now are providing minimum wages at $20 and $22 an hour. Education, as a public domain, must similarly, but more broadly, invest.

Education’s current survival mode is not sustainable. Some pre-K-12 schools are offering sign-up and stay bonuses to compete for educators who remain in the profession. There’s a crucial flaw in this approach: We don’t have more educators to fill the empty positions.

Currently, schools’ only options seem to be cannibalizing neighboring divisions through financial incentives; placing unlicensed and undertrained educators in classrooms; shifting students’ schedules to place them in supervised spaces rather than appropriate instructional situations; and staffing with rotating cycles of short-term substitute teachers.

Educators will not magically appear off the street — well-trained, equipped educators take time to prepare. This situation will negatively impact students in the upcoming school year, and for the foreseeable future.

This specter was looming long before March 2020. It is a systemic, cultural and moral issue, and a telling statement about what our society values. The time for piecemeal correction is long past, requiring dramatic changes and commitments now. Americans must make tangible, financial moves to elevate education, educators and, especially, those being educated.