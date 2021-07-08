Kate Trammell column: It’s time to make Virginia a beacon for voting rights

Election season almost has fully descended on Virginia. The primaries and conventions have been decided, and soon Virginians once again will evaluate, deliberate and finally cast their ballots for the candidates of their choice.

The right to vote is precious. It is, arguably, the fundamental cornerstone of our liberties. And yet, we are quick to exclude others from this exercise based on past mistakes. In the commonwealth, people convicted of a felony are constitutionally barred from voting, permanently — unless their rights have been restored by a sitting governor. A free society cannot condone restrictions to civic engagement that have no bearing on public safety or election integrity. This policy does not reflect the Virginia values I’ve come to know and respect.

Thankfully, Virginia governors from both political parties have recognized this injustice and used their authority to mitigate its impact. For example, Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell acted decisively to restore the rights of certain people with a felony record — an initiative later expanded by Democratic Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.