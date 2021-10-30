Katelyn Lawrenz column: Accessibility at CIA helps its mission of protecting our country

In that moment, I knew I had an advocate and needed to feel empowered to advocate for myself. He was the first of many managers I have had at CIA who always have ensured I had the tools necessary to do my job. That day, I also began to internalize an idea the CIA embraces — that our agency’s mission to protect the United States is too important for people to be unable to do their jobs because of accessibility concerns, unequal access or discrimination. Diversity and inclusion efforts enable our mission.

Unlike my early days as an intern, though, I now fully embrace what it can mean to be a disabled officer at CIA. I am one of the leaders of Wayfinders, a CIA resource group dedicated to improving accessibility and educating the workforce about disability issues. Our group holds workshops at which officers from across the agency can ask questions about what it is like living and working with a disability. CIA also is advancing its strategic goal to become an “Employer of Choice” through a renewed commitment to improving workplace accessibility.