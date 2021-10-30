Katelyn Lawrenz column: Accessibility at CIA helps its mission of protecting our country

By Katelyn Lawrenz
Etched into the white marble walls in the CIA lobby reads the verse from John 8:32: “And Ye Shall Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Make You Free.” Directly across from the verse, there are 137 stars that honor CIA officers who lost their lives serving our country.
Almost a decade after first joining the agency as an undergraduate intern, I still try to make time to walk through the lobby and take in its solemn beauty, reflecting on how honored I am to play some small part in what we do at CIA. Although when I say that I walk through the lobby, I really mean that I roll. I use a wheelchair because a form of muscular dystrophy has robbed my muscles of much of their strength. But it hasn’t robbed me of the ability to have an incredibly fulfilling career at CIA.
I arrived at my office on my first day of work before the sun rose, the epitome of an overeager college student desperate to prove herself. I encountered an enormous, heavy manual door — I could open it, but only with significant difficulty. I did not want to draw attention to my disability and request accommodations, so I arrived early each morning so no one would see me struggle.
One day, my boss arrived early and saw me. I lied and said I did not need an automatic door, but he insisted. I remember him saying, “I want you to be able to focus on your job, not devote your mental and physical energy to opening a door.”
In that moment, I knew I had an advocate and needed to feel empowered to advocate for myself. He was the first of many managers I have had at CIA who always have ensured I had the tools necessary to do my job. That day, I also began to internalize an idea the CIA embraces — that our agency’s mission to protect the United States is too important for people to be unable to do their jobs because of accessibility concerns, unequal access or discrimination. Diversity and inclusion efforts enable our mission.
Unlike my early days as an intern, though, I now fully embrace what it can mean to be a disabled officer at CIA. I am one of the leaders of Wayfinders, a CIA resource group dedicated to improving accessibility and educating the workforce about disability issues. Our group holds workshops at which officers from across the agency can ask questions about what it is like living and working with a disability. CIA also is advancing its strategic goal to become an “Employer of Choice” through a renewed commitment to improving workplace accessibility.
The work that Wayfinders and others are doing is making accessibility and being inclusive toward people with disabilities part of everything we do as an agency. For example, when an office was renovating its spaces, the managers asked me to test out the proposed floor plan to see if my wheelchair could easily navigate the space beyond what is legally required — down to little details like where the printers and trashcans should go for easy access.
My primary job at CIA is as a political analyst, and my disability has no impact on my work. A few years ago, my office needed an analyst to head downtown on short notice and brief a senior official. At the briefing, I already was in the room when the senior official entered, so I am not sure if the official even knew that I was in a wheelchair. The official never saw my service dog under the table curled up on my feet.
In moments like that, I revel in how incredible it is that I am in a position to be sharing CIA intelligence assessments with the highest levels of the U.S. government — and how muscular dystrophy does not matter in that moment at all.
When I look at the carving of John 8:32 in the lobby, I smile. I am a CIA officer with every opportunity to excel in my profession and shape ongoing accessibility discussions in the building. My disability is, and always will be, a defining part of my life and career. I am so grateful that the impact I will have at CIA over the course of my time here can happen both because of my disability and in spite of it. And that truth makes me free.
Katelyn Lawrenz is a political analyst at CIA covering South Asia. She is a graduate of the University of Richmond. Contact her at: cia.gov/contact-cia/