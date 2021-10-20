Katherine A. Rowe and James W. Dyke Jr. column: Virginia should promise job-based learning to college students

By Katherine A. Rowe and James W. Dyke Jr.
While navigating the unprecedented challenges of a pandemic, Virginia’s higher education leaders are discovering valuable lessons. Among the most impactful is the importance of clear pathways from learning to work. We see great promise ahead: Collaborations among our universities and commonwealth business partners have never been stronger.
We have learned that our students — whom we regard highly as this region’s and indeed the world’s best hope — are incredibly resilient. Their grit will serve them well as global citizens and professionals. Knowing this, Virginia’s public higher education leaders are moving beyond cultivating perseverance to ensuring that this generation thrives. We are laser-focused on the ways that greater support for higher education can result in smoother career pathways for all. The commonwealth’s economic future is at stake.
We are fortunate that Virginia is starting from a position of strength, given the quality of our public colleges and universities, and recent recognition as the best state for doing business. Initiatives such as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership and Growth4VA are building stronger education-workforce connections. At William & Mary, we are proud to be ranked No. 1 in the nation among public universities for internships, with most students asked to join later as full-time employees. W&M’s peers can claim similar pride points.
Yet when we learned that only 10% of students in Virginia pursue work-based learning experience while 70% to 75% of businesses want students with such experience, it prompted this wake-up call. We cannot stand still and expect to maintain our reputation for success. Too many of our talented students are being left behind. Too many young adults are graduating to seek employment elsewhere.
Virginia should make this promise to college students: If you come to our public universities for a degree, whatever educational path or institution you choose, you will graduate having had an opportunity for an employment-based learning experience.
The Council of Presidents, leaders of Virginia’s public universities, is exploring such “Co-Op 2.0” approaches: hands-on, experiential and employment-based learning that does not extend the timeline to a degree.
As higher education leaders, we seek equitable progress, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have improved access to career paths. That means funded apprenticeships or internships for those who have been disproportionately unlikely to land paid opportunities commensurate with their education and experience.
Black students are more likely to be unpaid interns, as are women. Hispanic students are more likely to not have an internship at all. Institutions that systematically redress such inequities should receive state support for their pathway efforts. As a board member of a historically Black university and a president at an institution working to increase Pell Grant-eligible student enrollments, we see the immediate impact of pathway initiatives for groups historically excluded from job-seeking networks.
During the pandemic, higher education and the private sector alike adapted to expand such pathways. Among the most promising innovations: virtual or hybrid internships. These new ways of working create opportunities previously unavailable or not feasible if a student needed transportation or faced high housing costs. A state-funded grant to the student (perhaps via the employer) would reduce employer costs and ensure that Virginia’s small as well as large businesses may participate.
With Virginia’s general election around the corner, we call upon candidates to consider how their support for higher education, in conjunction with workforce development, will fit with upcoming legislative priorities. In a recent survey by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council, more than 90% of Virginians polled agreed that broadening the talent pool and creating career pathways is “the most important investment our state can make.” The current bipartisan support is powerful.
Let’s work together with elected leaders and business partners to propose major changes that will make funded apprenticeships, internships and other hands-on learning experiences more widely available. W&M, with its peers, embraces this goal as an essential, long-term priority — particularly impactful for students from low-income backgrounds. As demonstrated by W&M’s steadily improving record in attracting and, importantly, graduating Pell-eligible students, progress can be made with the right support systems.
Greater public funding for these efforts will be critical. Our students’ financial needs should not be a barrier to opportunities and career choices. Their futures, all futures, should be bright.
Katherine A. Rowe is the president of the College of William & Mary, and she serves on the Go Virginia Region 5 Council and the boards of the VBHEC and Northern Virginia Technology Council. Contact her at: president@wm.edu
James W. Dyke Jr. is former Virginia secretary of education, and he serves on the Norfolk State University board of visitors and the Go Virginia state board. Contact him at: jameswdyke@gmail.com