Katherine A. Rowe and James W. Dyke Jr. column: Virginia should promise job-based learning to college students

Let’s work together with elected leaders and business partners to propose major changes that will make funded apprenticeships, internships and other hands-on learning experiences more widely available. W&M, with its peers, embraces this goal as an essential, long-term priority — particularly impactful for students from low-income backgrounds. As demonstrated by W&M’s steadily improving record in attracting and, importantly, graduating Pell-eligible students, progress can be made with the right support systems.

Greater public funding for these efforts will be critical. Our students’ financial needs should not be a barrier to opportunities and career choices. Their futures, all futures, should be bright.

Katherine A. Rowe is the president of the College of William & Mary, and she serves on the Go Virginia Region 5 Council and the boards of the VBHEC and Northern Virginia Technology Council. Contact her at: president@wm.edu

James W. Dyke Jr. is former Virginia secretary of education, and he serves on the Norfolk State University board of visitors and the Go Virginia state board. Contact him at: jameswdyke@gmail.com