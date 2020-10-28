Katherine A. Rowe column: Why college matters now

This past summer, university presidents in Virginia faced extraordinary decisions about how to create a successful semester for our students.

In August, as COVID-19 cases were surging in the peninsula, William & Mary students and their families wrote to me as they did other presidents in the commonwealth, expressing hope and fear. A large majority hoped to be on campus; a smaller group — with vulnerable families and health concerns — needed to learn remotely.

Many more students than we had anticipated described serious obstacles to learning from home in the spring: isolation, difficulty with online access, juggling jobs and other responsibilities such as caregiving. These barriers disproportionately showed up in feedback from first-generation students, students of color and from students in low-income households. An awareness of the risks to student learning under pandemic drove every university’s planning.

At stake in decisions about how to reopen was a critical question: What scenarios provide the best assurance that students will stay on track to their degrees and flourish once they graduate? Virginia’s universities made different choices, suited to the needs they heard from their students, offering remote learning, hybrid courses and in-person classes.